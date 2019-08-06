Sports
Former Cy Young Award Winner to make rehab appearance for Nuts on Thursday.
Seattle Mariners right-handed pitcher Felix Hernandez, a six-time MLB All-Star and the American League’s 2010 Cy Young Award Winner, will make a rehab start for the Modesto Nuts on Thursday, the team announced Tuesday.
The Nuts host the Inland Empire 66ers at 7:05 p.m.
Hernandez, who is currently on the Mariners’ 60-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain, is 1-4 with a 6.52 earned run average and last pitched in the MLB on May 11 against the Boston Red Sox.
Along with Hernandez’s appearance, Thursday night is also Country Night and Thirsty Thursday at John Thurman Field.
Tickets can be purchased at Modestonuts.com. or by calling the box office at (209) 572-4487.
