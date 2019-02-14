Find out what wrestlers you should keep an eye on at this weekend’s Masters Meet.

Only one meet separates local wrestlers from competing at the State Championships in Bakersfield next weekend.

Stanislaus District wrestlers will need to finish in the top six in their weight class at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet to qualify.

The boys will compete on Friday and Saturday at Delta College while girls will battle at Lincoln High School in Stockton.

Weigh-ins are at 7 a.m. both days for the boys and competition will begin at 9 a.m while the girls start at 11 a.m. The medal rounds are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $8 for students, and free for children five and under for the boys meet.

Only difference at the girls meet is adults are $10.

Here are some notes for both meets:

Boys Wrestlers to Watch: The following wrestlers are ranked in the top 12 in the state in California, according to The California Wrestler: Oakdale sophomore Brayden Abell (106-pound, third), Pitman junior Isriel Tubera (113-pound, third), Turlock junior William Giron (113-pound, 10th), Oakdale sophomore Henry Porter (132-pound, fourth), Patterson senior Noah Mirelez (132-pound, sixth), Oakdale senior Ricky Torres (138-pound, eighth), Pitman junior Sam Silveria (145-pound, 12th), Pitman junior Kendall La Rosa (160-pound, ninth), Oakdale senior Gabe Martinez (170-pound, eighth), Oakdale senior Cody Golding (195-pound, fourth), Turlock senior Michael Jeffus (285-pound, second).

Davis sends four wrestlers: After winning the Western Athletic Conference title last month, Davis will send four wrestlers to the Masters Meet. Sophomore Carson Prim won the 120-pound title at the Div. IV championships last weekend while freshman Aiden Wilder (106-pound) finished second. The other Spartans to qualify for Masters were: senior Dustin Haitt (170-pound, third) and sophomore John Valdez (113-pound, 4th). Johansen is sending two wrestlers: seniors Isaac Brionez (182-pound, second) and Bereyah Deleon (126-pound, third).

2018 Masters Meet: Oakdale finished second while Pitman finished sixth and Turlock was seventh last year. CalGrapper has Oakdale ranked second in the section and Pitman is fourth and Turlock is eighth. The Mustangs are rannked No. 9 overall in the state, with Pitman and Turlock ranked Nos. 23 and 24, respectively.

Ten girls win divisions last weekend: Ten girls won their weight divisions at the section’s South Regional Tournament at Central Valley High School. Escalon, Gregori, and Oakdale were the only schools that had multiple winners.

Three winners competed in the state meet last year.

They are: Turlock junior Hailey Ward (103-pound, fifth in state last year), Escalon senior Mikayla Vega (113-pound, fifth), and Gregori senior Liliana Vergara (172-pound, second).





In the team competition, Ripon finished third, Central Valley was fifth, and Escalon was sixth.

Other winners were: Gregori sophomore Amelia Velazquez (108-pound), Escalon junior Julia Casillas (123-pound), Ripon freshman Katelyn Cardoza (133-pound), Oakdale junior Faalia Martinez (139-pound), Pitman freshman Lilly Freitas (145-pound), Central Valley senior Brianna Quiroz (152-pound), and Oakdale junior Valerie Osborn (191-pound).

Freitas (6), Vergara (7), Martinez (19), and Ward (19) are all nationally ranked by USA Wrestling.

In total, 33 Stanislaus District girl wrestlers will compete at the Masters Meet.