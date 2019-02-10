High School Sports

Pitman, Beyer, Hilmar wrestlers have big days on the mat ahead of Masters Meet

By Julian A. Lopez

February 10, 2019 07:25 AM

Turlock High School’s Adrian Heras lifts his opponent before winning the 126 championship match during the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Wrestling Tournament at Gregori High School in Modesto, CA on February 9, 2019.
The Turlock and Pitman high wrestlers had big days at the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II Divisionals at Gregori High on Saturday.

The two schools had a combined seven champions in the lead up to next week’s Masters Meet in Stockton, which will decide who moves in to the CIF State Meet later this month in Bakersfield.

Pitman and Turlock finished second and third, respectively, behind Vacaville, which alone had seven champions.

The Top 8 wrestlers in each division advance to Masters.

Pitman’s first-place finishers were Izzy Tubera (113 pounds), Sammy Silveira (145), Kendall La Rosa (160), Talwinder Malhi (182) and Jaron Azevedo (195). The winners from Turlock were Adrian Heras (126) and Michael Jeffus (285).

Oakdale had nine first-place finishers in the Division III meet in Atwater.

Beyer High had three champions — Adam Betancourt (126) and Jose Estrada (145) and Raul Garcia (195) — at the Division IV meet at Casa Robles High in Orangevale.

Hilmar finished first in the Division V meet at Calaveras High. Winning for the Yellowjackets were Broc Perry (113), Wyatt Carter (126) and Justin Rentfro (220).

