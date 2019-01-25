Local Notebook: MJC’s Sharlou signs with USD; Davis takes WAC wrestling team title

Modesto Junior College freshman offensive lineman Ron Sharlou signed with the University of San Diego in front of friends, family and teammates at the Red Brick Grill in Turlock on Thursday.
“Competing at the Division 1 level has always been a goal for me,” Sharlou said. “Now that it is actually happening, I’m kind of in shock.”
Sharlou, who graduated from Turlock High in 2016, is the third Pirate to sign to play Division I football this year, joining sophomore defensive back Trae Nichols (Idaho) and sophomore offensive lineman Va’atofu Sauvao (Colorado).
“I chose USD because they are close to home and they have one of the best business schools in the country and business is something I wish to major in so it seems like a perfect fit,” Sharlou said. “I can’t thank my team and coaches at MJC enough. Without their guidance and efforts I wouldn’t be signing a napkin today, let alone a D1 letter.”
Davis wins WAC wrestling championship: Davis head coach Lim Prim saw potential in his Spartans boys wrestling team this year.
“We had a lot of incoming freshman that have been around the wrestling scene since they were little,” Prim said. “We really didn’t have to teach them any new things except fine tune their technique.”
With a win over Ceres on Tuesday, the Spartans clinched the Western Athletic Conference title with a 7-0 record.
Some of standouts for the Spartans this year have been: freshman Aiden Wilder (23-9, placed in four tournaments), sophomroe John Valdez (ranked No. 33 in the state in the 113-pound division by California Wrestler), and sophomore Carson Prim.
Davis will wrestle on Saturday in the Sac-Joaquin Section Team Championships before the league championships next weekend at Beyer.
“I talked to the kids and told them they just need to wrestle like they have in the last eight dual meets,” Prim said.
Prim anticipates six or seven wrestlers will advance to the Masters Meet and a couple to the CIF State Meet in Bakersfield.
Pitman soccer star signs with San Jose State: Pitman senior forward Isabella Shallou-Enes signed with San Jose State on Thursday in the school’s library.
Shallou-Enes has 61 career goals for the Pride, including 19 this year.
MaxPreps released its annual All Sac-Joaquin Section Football Team and there were a number of local athletes picked as well as Denair head coach Anthony Armas, who was named the Small School Coach of the Year.
|1st Team
|Pos.
|Player
|School
|Yr.
WR
Tyler Vargas
Orestimba
|Sr.
OL
Chris Mendoza
Central Catholic
Sr.
DL
Junior Bravo
Central Catholic
Jr.
LB
Garret Fountain
Turlock
|Sr.
|2nd Team
Pos.
|Player
|School
|Yr.
|WR
|Anderson Grover
|Downwy
|Sr.
|K
|Adrian Melesio
|Patterson
|So.
|DL
|Jacob Walden
|Escalon
|Jr.
|DL
|Boss Foumai
|Patterson
|Sr.
|LB
|Justin Rentfro
|Hilmar
|Sr.
