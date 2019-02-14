Local Digest: Ceres boys soccer beats Golden Valley in penalty kicks

The Ceres boys soccer team advanced to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III semifinals after beating Golden Valley in penalty kicks on Thursday.

The Bulldogs (17-1-4) won 4-3 in penalty kicks after the game went scoreless in regulation and overtime.

Ceres will host Sierra on Tuesday.

Turlock 4, Franklin 0: Four different Bulldogs (21-1-3) scored in the victory.

Pitman 1 (5), Oak Ridge 1 (4): The Pride (20-2) advanced to the Div. I semifinals on penalty kicks. Pitman will host Jesuit on Tuesday.

Hilmar 4, Summerville 2: Hilmar (16-6-2) advanced to the Div. V title game on Saturday where they face Encina Prep.

Central Valley 3, Oakmont 2: Freshman Abel Calvo scored the game-winning goal with seven minutes left in overtime for the Hawks (18-4-3).

Girls Basketball

Whitney 58, Modesto Christian 44: The Crusaders (15-15) fell in the second round of the Div. II playoffs.

Union Mine 60, Ripon 58: Ripon (20-8) suffered a tough loss in the Div. IV playoffs.

Ripon Christian 67, Turlock Christian 30: The Knights (18-9) outscored the Eagles, 28-9 in the second half.