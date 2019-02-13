How Beyer girls soccer escaped in overtime to avoid a devastating playoff defeat

Beyer freshman Annika Rose was a little scared, a feeling she doesn’t get often on the soccer field.

It was a tense moment for the Patriots as they were about to start overtime against Oakdale in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division III girls soccer playoffs on Wednesday.

Within a few minutes of overtime, those nerves went away for Rose and her teammates as freshman Leah O’Brien and Emma Albino scored a minute apart in the 4-1 win. Beyer (19-1) will host the winner of East Union/Golden Valley on Friday.

“I told the team to settle their play and slow it down and play our game,” Beyer coach Ryan Leonetti said when asked what his message was for his team before overtime.

The Mustangs (8-10-4) were keeping the ball away from the Patriots in the first 80 minutes by playing the long ball. Beyer had trouble connecting on passes and the pace forced them to turn the ball over on multiple occasions.

In overtime, O’Brien, who entered the game leading the team with 27 goals, scored after the Mustangs goalie dropped the ball and the freshman easily put the shot away into an empty net.

Albino, who has 21 goals this year, scored after she got past a defender outside the penalty box and kicked it past the goalie. Sophomore Caroline Duenas scored on a free kick for the third goal in overtime for the Patriots.

GOAL: Caroline Duenas scores on a free kick just outside the box. 4-1 Beyer. pic.twitter.com/YVijujCUko — Julian Lopez (@juliansdayoff22) February 14, 2019

Rose’s goal in the 30th minute was one that will be talked about for a long time.

With wind gusts over 20 mph, Rose lined up for a free kick near the left corner and put a spin on her kick from 30 yards out and into the right corner of the net.

“I usually take corners,” Rose said. “I knew how the wind was pushing and either way it would go straight and someone would hit it or the wind would push it in.”

Leonetti said he lets his players make their decisions on free kicks on the field.

“She has a lot of talent, especially with an outside shot,” Leonetti said. “The wind surprises keepers and she (Annika) played the wind.”

Senior Payton Bohannon scored in the 74th minute for Oakdale to tie the game.

Both Albino and junior Kelsey Birdsong were forced to leave the match in overtime with injuries.

Wednesday’s win was the Patriots’ first playoff victory since 2011.

Hilmar 2, Calaveras 0: Junior Lexie Avalos had two assists for the Yellowjackets (16-9) in their Div. V win on Tuesday. Hilmar is at Amador on Thursday.





Ripon 4, Orestimba 0: The defending Div. V champion Indians (16-3-1) began their quest for a second straight title with a win over the Warriors on Tuesday. Ripon host Colfax on Thursday.

Summerville 2, Ripon Christian 0: The Knights (15-3-5) fell in the Div. VI playoffs on Tuesday.