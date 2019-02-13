Boys Basketball Roundup: MC rolls, Gregori falls on the road

Modesto Christian boys basketball easily won its first round game of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs with a 97-56 victory over Chavez on Wednesday.

However, the Crusaders (23-6) were down two starters as senior forwards Aaron Murphy (shin splits) and Tsotne Tsartsidze (ankle) did not suit up.

Modesto Christian lost another starter when senior guard Earv Knox suffered a cut to his forehead in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Crusaders coach Brice Fantazia said after the game he is hoping to have one or two of his starters back for Friday’s second round home game against Capital Christian.

Junior forward Alex Merkviladze had 23 points and 16 rebounds while freshman guard Devin Day added 22 points.

Central Catholic 70, Del Campo 63: The Raiders (21-8) will host El Camino in the second round on Friday.





Jesuit 91, Turlock 63: The Bulldogs (14-12) fell on the road in the Div. I playoffs.

Franklin 72, Gregori 62: The Central California Athletic League champion Jaguars (19-10) were outscored 20-8 in the third quarter.

Sheldon 69, Modesto 50: The Panthers (15-14) led 22-19 after one but fell to the top seeded Huskies.

Beyer 69, Golden Valley 54: The Patriots (21-8) led by two halfway through the third quarter before pulling away in the Div. III first round.

Ripon 85, Amador 64: Ripon (18-11) will host Mountain House in the second round of the Div. IV playoffs on Friday.

Ripon Christian 84, Gustine 35: Sophomore guard William Gilbert had 18 points while senior center Cade Alger added 12 points in the win for the Knights (19-9).

Denair 68, Bradshaw Christian 61: Denair (16-9) outscored Bradshaw Christian 16-9 in overtime to win on the road.

Sonora 56, Riverbank 42: The Wildcats (24-4) moved to 8-1 at home with the win.