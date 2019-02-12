Girls Basketball Roundup: MC pulls off upset, CCAL teams struggle

Modesto Christian girls basketball pulled off an upset with a 76-68 win at Atwater in the first round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. II playoffs on Tuesday.

The Crusaders (15-14) will travel to face Whitney on Thursday.

Modesto Christian, which was seeded No. 11, led 66-65 with 2:15 left before ending the game on a 10-3 run against the No. 3 seed, Falcons.

Senior center D’aja Bryant led MC with 16 points while junior guard Nia Boston and freshman forward Cora Grover both added 15.

The Crusaders have won at least one playoff game in two of the last three years.

Modesto Christian beat Whitney, 85-47 in the second round of the playoffs two years ago.

Sophomore Amoni Claiborne had 19 points for Atwater.

St. Mary’s 73, Pitman 38: The Pride (16-11) fell in the Div. I playoffs.





Cosumnes Oaks 71, Turlock 54: The Bulldogs (20-8) were outscored 23-9 in the opening quarter in their loss.

McClatchy 85, Enochs 27: The Eagles (17-10) struggled all night against the No. 2 seed, Lions.

Kimball 61, Beyer 46: Beyer (22-7) trailed by 18 at half and fell in first round of Div. III playoffs.

Ripon 51, Orestimba 27: The Indians (20-7) won a playoff game for the second straight year. Orestimba beat Ripon, 49-40 in the first round of the playoffs in 2017. Junior Reina Sausedo had 18 points, six rebounds, three assists, and 11 steals.

Union Mine 47, Hughson 22: Hughson’s offense struggled in a loss in the Div. IV playoffs. The Huskies ended the season at 16-11.

Calaveras 54, Central Catholic 42: The Raiders (16-13) season ended with a loss in the Div. IV playoffs.

In Div. VI, Ripon Christian (17-9) will play host to Turlock Christian (16-8) on Thursday. The top six seeds in Division VI didn’t play on Tuesday. Junior Paige Vieira is averaging 15 points and 13.5 rebounds per game for Turlock Christian while junior Morgan Van Elderen leads Ripon Christian in points (14.3), rebounds (8), assists (6.2), and steals (2).



