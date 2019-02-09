Section releases basketball playoff brackets. Find out who is in and who they play.

The Modesto Christian boys basketball team’s road to a second straight CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I title will begin on Wednesday when the Crusaders (21-7) will host Chavez.

The playoff pairings for both boys and girls basketball were announced on Saturday and the Crusaders were awarded with the No. 3 seed.

“We really didn’t care what seed we got,” Crusaders coach Brice Fantazia said. “We are worried about playing the best basketball we can. If we are healthy and playing together, we will play anyone anywhere.”

Sheldon (18-10), which Modesto Christian beat in the section title game last year, is the No. 1 seed despite forfeiting four games due to a player participating in a Sunday adult league which is a violation.

Fantazia said the section committee made the right decision by making the Huskies the No. 1 seed.

Gregori (19-9), which won the Central California Athletic League, is the No. 10 seed and will travel to face Franklin.

Central Catholic (20-8), the defending Div. III champion, is the No. 3 seed and will host Del Campo while Beyer (20-8) is the No. 10 seed and will travel to face Golden Valley. Both the Raiders and Patriots finished second in their leagues.





“That’s right about where we thought we’d be on the bracket,” Patriots coach Kyle McKim said. “It will be a very tough first round game against Golden Valley. We’re gonna have to play very high level basketball to get by them.”

Ripon (17-11) is the No. 4 seed in Div. IV and will host Amador. The Indians beat Ripon Christian, 71-60 on Friday to clinch the Trans-Valley League title.





“Last night (Friday) was huge for us in so many ways,” Indians coach Justin Graham said. “Obviously beating our crosstown rival feels good but it also secured our third consecutive TVL title. I also think that win pushed us to the No. 4 seed which could mean two home games (provided we win round one) instead of having to travel as a No. 5 seed.”

Senior center Vincent Olmo averages 16.8 points per game and 11.9 rebounds for Ripon.

On the girl’s side in Div. I, all three CCAL teams will be on the road on Tuesday. Turlock (20-7), which won the CCAL, will travel to face Cosumnes Oaks while Pitman (16-10) is at St. Mary’s and Enochs (17-8) is at McClatchy.

In Div. II, Modesto Christian (14-14) is at Atwater. The Crusaders lost to the Falcons, 73-53 on Dec. 7.

Beyer (22-6) is the No. 11 seed in Div. III. The Patriots were the co-WAC champions and senior Alicia Jones is fourth in the section with 22.6 points per game.





Ripon Christian (17-9), which won the Div. VI title last year, is the No. 4 seed and will host Turlock Christian.

First Round Stanislaus District High School Basketball Playoffs Schedule





Boys

Wednesday

Div. I

Turlock at Jesuit

Chavez at Modesto Christian

Gregori at Franklin

Modesto at Edison (play-in game on Monday)

Div. III

Del Campo at Central Catholic

Beyer at Golden Valley

Div. IV

Amador at Ripon

Riverbank at Sonora

Div. V

Gustine at Ripon Christian

Denair at Bradshaw Christian

Big Valley Christian (Bye)

Girls

Tuesday

Div. I

Pitman at St. Mary’s

Turlock at Cosumnes Oaks

Enochs at McClatchy

Div. II

Modesto Christian at Atwater

Div. III

Beyer at Kimball

Div. IV

Orestimba at Ripon

Hughson at Union Mine

Mountain House at Sonora

Central Catholic at Calaveras

Div. VI (Thursday)

Turlock Christian at Ripon Christian