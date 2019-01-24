Two weeks remain in HS basketball season. Find out what big games remain.

With a little over two weeks remaining in the high school basketball regular season, the top teams are starting to separate themselves.

Each league will automatically qualify three teams for playoffs. At-large teams for Divisions I-IV will be chosen if they did not finish in the top three in their league yet are ranked in Top 15 in their division by MaxPreps.

Here are the teams to watch along with the big games remaining and MVP candidates for each league:

Boys





CCAL

Likely In: Gregori (15-8, 4-1), Turlock (11-10, 4-1)

On the Bubble: Downey (12-8, 2-3), Enochs (9-14, 2-3), Modesto (10-12, 2-3)

Big Games Remaining: Modesto at Turlock (Jan. 30), Turlock at Gregori (Feb. 5)

MVP Candidates: Gregori sophomore Carlos Hernandez (15 points, 8.9 rebounds), Turlock senior Cameran Sherwood (16 points, 4.4 rebounds)

TCAL

Likely In: Modesto Christian (17-5, 7-0), St. Mary’s (16-6, 6-1), Tracy (14-7, 5-2)

On the Bubble: Lincoln (9-14, 3-4)

Big Games Remaining: Oak Hill Academy at Modesto Christian (Jan. 26 at Mater Dei HS), St. Mary’s at Modesto Christian (Feb. 1)

MVP Candidates: Modesto Christian senior Earv Knox, Modesto Christian senior Dathan Satchell, St. Mary’s senior Bryce Johnson (16.6 points, 11.1 rebounds)

TVL

Likely In: Ripon Christian (15-6, 7-0), Ripon (11-11, 5-1)

On the Bubble: Riverbank (10-9, 4-3), Escalon (9-13, 3-3)

Big Game Remaining: Ripon at Ripon Christian (Feb. 8)

MVP Candidates: Ripon senior Vincent Olmo (16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds), Ripon Christian senior Cade Alger (17.4 points, 11.4 rebounds)

VOL

Likely In: Weston Ranch (21-1, 6-0), Central Catholic (16-7, 6-1), Manteca (16-6, 5-1)

On the Bubble: Sierra (15-6, 3-4)

Big Games Remaining: Weston Ranch at Central Catholic (Jan. 29), Weston Ranch at Manteca (Feb. 5)

MVP Candidates: Central Catholic senior Justin Traina (14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds), Central Catholic junior Dayton Magana (12.7 points), Manteca senior Jorge Cedano (13.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists), Weston Ranch sophomore Donjae’ Lindsey (15.7 points, 2.8 rebounds), Weston Ranch junior Gavin Wilburn (11.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists)

WAC

Likely In: Mountain House (15-6, 9-0), Beyer (16-7, 8-1)

On the Bubble: Lathrop (14-7, 6-3), Los Banos (17-6, 5-4)

Big Game Remaining: Mountain House at Beyer (Jan. 30)

MVP Candidates: Beyer senior McKay Bundy, Beyer senior Dom Dancer, Mountain House senior Keenami Maggard, Mountain House senior Yubi Dhillon

Girls

CCAL

Likely In: Turlock (14-7, 4-1), Pitman (12-9, 4-1), Enochs (14-6, 3-2)

On the Bubble: Gregori (7-14, 2-3)

Big Games Remaining: Enochs at Turlock (Jan. 31), Pitman at Turlock (Feb. 7)

MVP Candidates: Enochs senior Melissa Brady (13 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks), Pitman sophomore Jessica Smith (9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds), Turlock senior Jaydon Williams

TCAL

Likely In: St. Mary’s (15-6, 3-0), Lincoln (14-9, 5-2), Modesto Christian (9-12, 5-2)

On the Bubble: Lodi (12-10, 4-2)

Big Games Remaining: Modesto Christian at St. Mary’s (Feb. 4), Lincoln at St. Mary’s (Feb. 7)

MVP Candidates: Lincoln senior Taylor Low (12.4 points, 3.7 steals), Modesto Christian senior Allison Tilbury, St. Mary’s senior Jada Moss

TVL

Likely In: Livingston (14-8, 6-1), Ripon Christian (13-7, 5-2), Ripon (13-7, 5-2)

On the Bubble: Escalon (10-10, 3-3)

Big Games Remaining: Livingston at Ripon Christian (Jan. 31), Ripon Christian at Ripon (Feb. 7)

MVP Candidates: Livingston senior Annie Winton (26.9 points, 3.3 steals), Ripon junior Reina Sausedo (17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.7 steals), Ripon Christian junior Morgan Van Elderen (14.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists)

VOL

Likely In: Kimball (18-3, 7-0), Manteca (15-7, 6-1), East Union (14-7, 5-2)

On the Bubble: Central Catholic (15-8, 2-5)

Big Games Remaining: Kimball at Manteca (Feb. 4)

MVP Candidates: Kimball sophomore Isabelle Lacap (12.9 points, 2.5 steals), Manteca junior Jayda Jackson (14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds)

WAC

Likely In: Lathrop (16-5, 9-0), Beyer (17-5, 8-1)

On the Bubble: Los Banos (13-7, 4-3), Johansen (12-6, 5-4), Mountain House (10-13, 5-4)

Big Game Remaining: Lathrop at Beyer (Jan. 24)

MVP Candidates: Beyer senior Alicia Jones (23.8 points, 4.4 steals), Lathrop senior Mary Cotton (15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 3.2 steals)