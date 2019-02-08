Local Digest: Soccer playoff brackets released. Find out where your team will play.

The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section released its soccer playoff brackets on Friday and Turlock (19-1-3) is the No. 1 seed in Division I boys while Pitman (17-2) is No. 2. The Pride handed the Bulldogs their only loss (3-2) on the season on Wednesday.

Central Valley (16-4-3) is the No. 1 seed in Division II and could potentially play No. 8 seed Johansen (15-1-4) in the second round. The Vikings, who won the school’s first league title since 2006, will host Oakmont.

It will be the first home playoff game for the Vikings since 2004.

“We are extremely proud of ourselves for accomplishing our initial goal of winning the WAC (Western Athletic Conference) Championship,” Vikings coach Ryan White said. “Finishing the season unbeaten (in league) was icing on the cake. Now it is time for us to prove what we are really made of. We realize we have an opportunity to do something our school has not had the chance to do in a long time.”

Ceres (16-1-4) is the No. 2 seed in Div. II and will host Oakdale (20-4-5). Senior Saul Ruiz has 17 goals this year for the Bulldogs.

On the girls side, Turlock (20-1-2) is the No. 3 seed in Div. I while Pitman (14-4-2) is No. 9. Enochs (11-6) is the No. 14 seed and will travel to face Oak Ridge.

Beyer (18-1), which has outscored opponents 113-12 this year and won the WAC championship, its first league title since 2008, is the No. 4 seed in Div. III and will host Oakdale (8-8-4).

“Players must trust each other and respect each other’s athletic gifts and move the ball unitedly,” Patriots coach Ryan Leonetti said. “The skill and sportsmanship these girls bring to each game and practice will make them a fierce competitor as we enter playoffs.”

Ripon (15-3-1), which won the Div. V title last year, is the No. 2 seed and will host Orestimba.

The first two rounds of the soccer playoffs are next Tuesday and Thursday for boys and Wednesday and Friday for girls.





Stan State Men’s Basketball wins second in a row: Senior guard Andy Cleaves had a game-high 29 points in Stanislaus State’s 88-84 win over Humboldt State on Thursday.

It was Warriors’ second win in a row and they are 10-11 this year and 7-10 in California Collegiate Athletic Association play.

Senior Rolaun Dunham added 23 points for the Warriors, who host Chico State at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Stan State women’s basketball team lost to Humboldt State 65-58 on Thursday. The Warriors are now 6-15 and 5-12 in league play. Sophomore center Kaleigh Taylor had 21 points.

The Warriors play Chico State at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

-----

First Round Stanislaus District High School Soccer Playoffs Schedule

Boys

Tuesday

Div. I

Chavez at Turlock

Lincoln at Pitman

Gregori at Jesuit

Div. II

Stagg at Central Valley

Oakmont at Johansen

Div. III

Oakdale at Ceres

Beyer at Sierra

Div. IV

Riverbank at San Juan

Waterford at Hilmar

Girls

Wednesday

Div. I

Franklin at Turlock

Enochs at Oak Ridge

Pitman at Tracy

Div. II

Bear Creek at Central Valley

Div. III

Oakdale at Beyer

Antelope at Ceres

Div. IV

Galt at Sonora

Div. V

Orestimba at Ripon

Calaveras at Hilmar

Div. VI

Ripon Christian at Summerville