Local Digest: Ripon volleyball advances to second round of state playoffs

Ripon High girls volleyball coach Tyler White said her team needed the seven days off after losing to Hilmar in the semifinals of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. IV playoffs on Oct. 30.

It gave the team some time to take a break and take care of some injuries.

White, however, was concerned with how her team would play in their match against Berean Christian in the first round of the CIF State Div. V playoffs on Tuesday.

The Indians started slow but beat the Eagles in straight sets, 25-21, 25-22, 25-18.

“We were a little sluggish,” White said. “They came out slower than I would like them to.”

White said her team “tends” to come out slow and the Indians struggled early in the first set with serve returns and a couple of unforced errors.

Ripon (23-11) trailed 20-19 before rebounding to win the set.

Led by senior Mia Van Lewen and sophomore Sydney Thomason, the Indians took charge in the second set with better blocking and more energy, White said.

“We started getting our blocks and started getting our energy up,” White said. “They are a team that needs energy and needs excitement and momentum. They feed off of that.”

Van Lewen had 12 kills and sophomore Sydney Thomason had 10 kills and four blocks.

The Indians trailed 12-10 in the third set before going on a 8-3 run to take control of the set and match.

White said although her team got the win, the Indians need to continue to work on communication, which has been the team’s “weakness” this year.

Senior Rachel Sausedo had 27 assists for the Indians, who face the winner of Quincy and Western Sierra Collegiate Academy on Thursday.

Escalon 3, Skyline 0 - The Cougars (25-10) will travel to face Washington Union on Thursday.

Aragon 3, Central Catholic 2- The No. 14 seed Raiders (33-11) almost pulled off the upset but fell in the first round of the Div. II State playoffs.