Local Digest: Oakdale rolls in water polo; Central netters to play for section title

For the first time in school history, the Oakdale boys water polo team will be playing for a section title after the Mustangs beat Nevada Union, 15-4, in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. III playoffs on Tuesday at Johansen High School.
“They were ready for the challenge,” Oakdale coach Diane Kline said. “We have been to the semifinals a couple of times and now we are going to the title game. This is exciting to be apart of.”
Oakdale jumped out to a 3-0 lead early in the first period after goals by junior Stash Perry, senior Aron Cameron, and junior Ethan Perry. Stash Perry led all scorers with six goals and Ethan Perry added four.
The Mustangs increased their lead in the second and led 9-2 at halftime. They played most of their reserves in the second half.
Oakdale (17-10) will face Christian Brothers in the final on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Woodcreek High School.
The Mustangs were knocked out in the semifinals by the Falcons last year.
“We can’t waste opportunities (against Christian Brothers),” Kline said. “we need to capitalize on every opportunity we have.”
Granite Bay 12, Johansen 4: The Vikings (25-7) were tied with the top-seeded Grizzlies at halftime but fell in the Div. II semifinals.
“They are a really good team,” Vikings assistant coach Ethan Heacox said. “They performed and we fell apart a little in the second half.”
Granite Bay scored two goals in the first two minutes of the third period and carried the momentum the rest of the game.
Junior Anthony Gross had three goals for the Grizzlies.
“He is a phenomenal player,” Heacox said. “It took him awhile to get going and then he just took off on us.”
Junior Michael Hildebrant had two goals for the Vikings.
Central Catholic girls reach tennis final
With an 8-1 win over Placer on Tuesday, the Central Catholic girls’ tennis team advanced to the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Div. IV championship.
The Raiders will face Kimball on Thursday at 3 p.m. at Oak Park Tennis Center. Central Catholic beat Kimball in both meetings during the regular season. They beat them 6-3 on Sept. 4 and Sept. 27.
The Raiders won section Division III titles in 2015 and 2015.
Oakdale girls golf finishes in top 10 at NorCals
The Mustangs saw their season end with a ninth-place finish on Monday at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club in Lodi.
Oakdale shot 68-over as a team and senior Taylor Stewart was the top finisher for the Mustangs as she finished 11-over and came in 43rd place.
