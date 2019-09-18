Pirate Weekly: Men’s soccer off to strong start; football hosts CCSF on Saturday

The MJC men’s soccer team is off to a fast start, with a 5-0 record. They’ve scored 18 goals and given up only 1 goal during this opening season win streak. A couple of standouts identified early on the 2019 team include Bryan Millan (Hilmar HS), a hard-working speedy freshman forward who leads the team with 7 goals, and Angel Carillo (Johansen HS) who has 2 goals and leads the team with 5 assists. Sophomore David Mancilla (Davis HS), along with freshman Estevan Moreno (Livingston HS), freshman Ethan Rose (Beyer HS), and freshman Victor Torres (Central Valley HS) are making a huge impact in the midfield.

Football hosts CCSF on Saturday: MJC football is off to a 2-0 start after defeating Sierra College 50-20 in MJC’s home opener last Saturday, and will host City College of San Francisco this Saturday at 6:00pm. Last year, the Pirates defeated San Francisco in the Golden State Bowl, something MJC had not done since 1958.

After two games, the Pirates average 480 yards on offense with an exact split of 240 rushing and 240 passing. MJC is No. 1 in rushing yards per game in Northern California and No. 3 in the state. Quarterback Danny Velasquez (Turlock HS) has 5 TD passes and 0 interceptions and has run for 3 scores as well. Running back Michael Ramos (Lathrop HS) is averaging 125 yds per game and 6.2 yards per carry. Wide receiver Brandon Gray (Beyer HS) caught 5 passes for 108 yards and 3 TD’s in the win over Sierra. On defense, LB Ferrin G Manuleleua (Manteca HS) leads all Pirates with 12 tackles, followed by Darrien Young (Katy, TX) with eight and Donald Garland (Lathrop HS) with six.

Women’s Soccer 3-1-1 after five games: The Pirates women’s soccer teams has scored 10 goals and given up only 3 goals thus far. Payton Bohannon (Oakdale HS) leads the team with 3 goals, followed closely by Alexa Mayen (Manteca HS) and Jenny Rivera (Manteca HS), who each have two.

Wrestling beats Delta: The MJC wrestling team beat Delta College last week, 54-6. Brandon Mendoza (Buhach Colony HS), Devin Holman (El Capitan HS), Kevin Fernandez (El Capitan HS), and Luis Ayala (Oakdale HS) all had pins.

Women’s golf returns core pieces: All six golfers are returners from last year’s Big 8 Conference winning team. Preeth Singh (Turlock HS), Sam Smedshammer (Downey HS) and Natalie Cowan (East Union HS) return and received all conference honors in 2018. With two Big 8 Conference matches in, MJC is currently in 3rd place in the conference.

Volleyball hosts Sierra on Friday: MJC is currently at 5-3, with their first Big 8 Conference match coming up on September 20 at home versus Sierra College. Rhiannon Genilla (Manteca HS) leads the team in kills (103) with Ambria Schneringer (Central Catholic HS) having 66. Teresa Benham (Sierra HS) leads the team in digs (106) followed by Genilla with 92 and Camryn Wong (Beyer HS) with 87.