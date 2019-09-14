A balanced effort on offense and defense leads MJC to victory over Sierra.

Watch highlights of Modesto Junior College’s 50-20 win over Sierra Modesto Junior College beat Sierra College, 50-20 on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Modesto Junior College. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Modesto Junior College beat Sierra College, 50-20 on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Modesto Junior College.

Modesto Junior College redshirt quarterback Danny Velasquez was in trouble.

The 2016 Turlock High grad was trying to avoid a group of Sierra defenders while looking for an open receiver.

After running in zig zags for close to 10 seconds, Velasquez found sophomore wide receiver Brandon Gray (Beyer) open and the two connected for a 24-yard touchdown late in the first half as the Pirates moved to 2-0 with a 50-20 victory over the Wolverines on Saturday at MJC.

MJC hosts the City College of San Francisco next Saturday at 6 p.m.

“I just wanted to survive and not make a dumb play,” Velasquez said. “It was a bad ball I threw.”

Velasquez was 14-of-20 for 250 yards and had four touchdowns.

“When we needed a play, he made it,” Pirates coach Rusty Stivers said.

MJC scored 15 points in the final two minutes of the second quarter and shutout the Sierra offense in the second half.

Still, despite the win, both Stivers and Velasquez said the team has a lot to work on.

“We had a lot of self-inflicted issues,” Stivers said.

MJC had 12 penalties and had to punt five times.

“It wasn’t a pretty game and we made a lot of mistakes,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez connected with freshman wide receiver Lucas Curtis (Turlock) for 55 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive and freshman running back Michael Ramos (Lathrop) scored on a five-yard run on the next possession as MJC led 14-0 early.

After Sierra responded with 13 unanswered points, the Pirates ran a trick play on fourth down as sophomore quarterback Brett Neves (Downey) connected with freshman running back Payton Bass (Pitman) on a double pass from Velasquez for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Sophomore defensive back Marcos Gonzales (McNair) had an interception in the third quarter and freshman linebacker Marquise Higgins (East Union) had a fumble recovery in the fourth for the Pirates. Sierra didn’t reach the red zone in the second half and the Wolverines averaged 1.8 yards per carry.

“When our offense was stuttering, the defense stepped up,” Stivers said.

Gray finished with 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns and Ramos had 158 rushing yards and two scores as well.

Stivers said the team needs to work on execution and rotations before next week’s game.

“Tonight wasn’t easy,” Stivers said. “It was a struggle.”