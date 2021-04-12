Former city councilman envisions how police review board might work in Modesto

Bruce Frohman

An April 6 front page Modesto Bee story (“Survey Shows about 75 percent support for law enforcement in Stanislaus County”) indicates that a majority of citizens support our local police. But, about 25 percent disagree. Since the police mission is to protect and serve all citizens, the goal should be 100 percent support.

A proposal from a group of concerned citizens to establish a police review board indicates a belief that we can improve our community by better policing.

A smart police review board has potential to increase public support of any police department by improving communication and promoting understanding. Service may be improved when time and money is not wasted fixing mistakes that could have been avoided with improved training or discipline.

Support of a review board is not a lack of confidence in the Modesto Police Department. Rather, wanting to help the department improve its relationship between officers and citizens they serve is support for the department’s mission.

Opinion

As experienced human resource managers know, about 80 percent of all personnel problems are caused by less than 5 percent of employees. The Modesto Police Department probably has a similar pattern. Most Modesto officers are competent, well trained, conscientious and do right consistently.

A well-designed review board would help identify training and discipline needs, with management the ultimate arbiter. By providing a channel for citizen feedback, a review board provides an outlet for dissatisfaction or frustration, may prevent long-term problems and enable avoidance of costly litigation.

The board will not be a tool for retribution against officers. To allow it would be counterproductive.

Naysayers may attempt to make the discussion political. But, the decision should be to try the idea of a review board and determine how best to make it work for community benefit. By consensus, every interest should contribute perspective to help create an effective board that will enhance community policing.

Trying anything new has risk. But significant public benefit will come if lives are saved, crime is reduced, service is more effective, and public confidence is improved.

A group of concerned citizens has already put together a comprehensive plan for a police review board based on a successful board in Davis, California.

The Modesto City Council should appoint a committee comprised of members from the group of concerned citizens, police management, police union, and at least two council members. The committee should be instructed to take the comprehensive plan and mold it into a board that will best serve our community.

The committee should present a complete plan achieved by consensus, to the extent possible, by a fixed deadline. The finished product should then be brought before the City Council for public hearing, amendments, and approval. A time deadline should be enforced to maintain momentum.

The mandate of the committee should be to bring the best possible proposal that will benefit the community, and not be tasked to reject the idea.

Since police review boards work elsewhere, one will work here.

Modesto board could sunset

At the very least, if not established as a permanent entity, the police review board should be established with a five-year sunset. During the five years, the board operates under provisions of its charter. In the fourth year, the City Council should meet with the board, the police union, and police management to review performance of the board.

During the board’s review, its effectiveness should be evaluated to determine whether its mission is being met and to seek ideas for improvement. If the board functions as envisioned, improves community policing, and increases public confidence in the Modesto Police Department, its charter can be renewed.

The city of Modesto can probably implement a police review board that works better than anywhere else in the country. As it meets or exceeds expectations, other police jurisdictions in Stanislaus County may want to adopt Modesto’s board as a model for establishing their own.