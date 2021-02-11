Town hall meeting on Zoom to discuss civilian police oversight committee for Modesto

A virtual town hall Zoom meeting hosted by the Valley Improvement Projects intended to provide information about civilian law enforcement oversight committees will be held Feb. 18.

Titled “Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement,” the Zoom call, open to the public and also broadcast on various Facebook pages, is designed to offer information about a proposed model for Modesto.

The panelists include Wendy Byrd, President of the Modesto/Stanislaus NAACP, Anthony Finnell and Liana Perez of the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement and Michael Gennaco, an expert on law enforcement and accountability systems.

Brian Clark, editor of The Modesto Bee, will moderate the 90-minute discussion that starts at 6 p.m.

A group of over 13 organizations collaborated on the event with the priority on enlightening the public on committees with the intended goal of “building public trust through accountability, transparency and community engagement.”

The Valley Improvement Projects, or VIP, was created in 2012 “to improve the quality of life of underrepresented and marginalized residents of California’s Central Valley by advocating for social and environmental justice.”

The creation of an official citizen’s police review commission would have to be approved by the City of Modesto.

To register, go to www.tinyurl.com/CRB-Modesto or email CRB.Modesto@gmail.com. Questions from the public are encouraged.

The panel discussion, which also will be translated in Spanish, will be broadcast on Facebook Live and shared across various Facebook sites, including Valley Improvement Projects, the NAACP Modesto/Stanislaus and The Modesto Bee.