Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021: More views on vaccines and masks

COVID is serious business

The debate to get vaccinated for COVID-19 is a hot topic in Stanislaus County. What I realized after talking to an anti-vaxxer family in Turlock is they also don’t wear face coverings in public unless mandated by the government. Since talking to this science-denial family, I realize that Stanislaus County took the necessary step to require face masks indoors because some unvaccinated people still refuse to take this highly contagious virus seriously.

Joanne Vega, Modesto

Try being considerate, Oakdale Council

Re “3 Oakdale council members buck mask mandate” (Front Page, Sept 10-11): Perhaps the Oakdale Council members could use their political connections to obtain a tour of our local hospitals. There they could see the ICUs filled with critically ill patients clinging to life on mechanical ventilators. Perhaps they could speak with a few of the myriad exhausted, selfless nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists, orderlies, clerks and others who place their own lives in jeopardy on a daily basis to care for the unvaccinated. There are many adjectives that could be utilized to describe these council members, but informed and considerate are not among them.

Alan Yates, Modesto

Show your true colors

Re “3 Oakdale council members buck mask mandate” (Front Page, Sept 10-11): Several members of the Oakdale City Council refused to wear face coverings to meetings — and forgot to wear their MAGA hats.

Alan Seliger, Turlock

We can blame ourselves

The governor’s recall results tell us more about ourselves than anything about him. We all know he’s the smug “do as I say and not as I do” politician of the future. Governor, your state has the highest gas prices in the US; the second highest grocery prices; the highest state income tax at 13.3%; the eighth highest sales tax at 8.68%; the highest poverty rate at 15.4% when the cost of living is factored in (although DC is higher); number one in homelessness at 151,278 people; 41st in education; 43rd in utility affordability; recently had the highest murder rate in the US; second highest in median housing prices; is unable to fund state pensions at their actual cost; but still the first state to give drug addicts money for promising not to use drugs.

Amazingly, California is still 37th on the list of states to retire in but I am sure in a few more years the negative growth statistics will increase as people can no longer stand the blight and high cost of living. Undocumented immigrants aren’t even coming here anymore as they once did. Great job, folks!

Gary Nelson, Modesto

Conservatives gain no ground here

Re “Why most Stanislaus County voters wanted to boot Newsom” (Page 6A, Sept. 16): Your published opinion validates only one point: the percentage of vote received by Gov. Newsom in the no recall vote is almost exactly the same as his county total in 2018. The much vaunted conservative movement here has gained no ground.

In fact, you only have to look to the elections of Mayor Zwahlen, Rep. Harder, Senators Eggman and Caballero as well as progressives on local city councils to see what local voters really care about: following science, economic growth and encouraging diversity. As long as the GOP remains a cult of personality to 45, they will never be a legitimate party capable of governing.

Larry Bolton, Modesto

The real reason we lag behind

Re “Why most Stanislaus County voters wanted to boot Newsom” (Page 6A, Sept. 16): Your editorial was on point from the voters’ perspective. But what is the politician’s perspective?

Looking at a map of how entire counties voted in the recall, most voting to oust the governor were small, rural, and majority Republican. If you govern a state that consists of a large majority of Democrats, how hard are you going to work in behalf of Republican counties? If a politician’s effort is rewarded by constant criticism from the opposing political party, why would one expect a caring attitude toward rural counties? And if the best candidate the political opposition can put up is an outlier like Larry Elder, what worry does the governor have about losing office? Logically, money flows to fix problems where supporters are.

While one reasonably expects a governor to care about every county, sufficient attention may be unattainable given the size and diversity of California’s needs.

As long as Stanislaus voters support the political party not dominating Sacramento, keep expectations low. Our local economy lags the rest of the state because of many years of backing the minority party. Sorry for the bad news. But, that is how politics works.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

Farmers combat climate change

John Holland’s Aug. 2 article “Modesto area’s congressman seeks $2.5 billion to help farmers combat climate change” addresses one of the most important issues at the moment. I believe that farmers, farm workers and the agricultural sector have a critical role to play in combating climate change. On the one hand, a lot can be achieved here by the amount of farms and on the other hand, it is high time to finally support such farms in retooling. The current fires everywhere make clear how important it is to rethink and act. It is good that the potential of this sector is being discovered and that solutions are being sought.

It is very good to replace old vehicles, thus reducing emissions. However, the idea of converting livestock manure into energy is even more forward-thinking, as it not only reduces pollution, but actively improves overall conditions at the same time. I hope that in the future more emphasis will be placed on the topic of environmental protection and I sincerely hope that Rep. Josh Harder’s bill is passed.

Julia Lorenz, Turlock

All for infrastructure bill

Renewable energy helps fund our infrastructure and schools. As the school year continues, local school districts look to renewable energy projects to provide funding across the state to support our public schools. Investments from clean energy projects also pay for our roads, bridges, and essential government services. Such services would otherwise need to be funded by increases in taxpayer dollars or not happen at all.

A new report by the American Clean Power Association (ACP) finds that throughout California, renewable energy projects contribute more than $319 million in state and local tax payments, which are invested directly back into local communities. With the latest infrastructure bill passing the U.S. Senate, more renewable energy developments will make their way to the Golden State—pushing these positive impacts to our communities even further.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act now awaits a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. We call upon Congressman Harder to advocate for this bill’s quick passage and ensure a sustainable, clean future and economic benefits for generations of Californians to come.

Ryan Segoviano, Patterson











