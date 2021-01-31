Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021: Just what does America stand for?

What does America stand for?

The attack on the Capitol was not a political event. The insurrectionists were not fighting to lower the deficit, to stop nuclear proliferation, or to increase the quality of education. They were not fighting for, or against, any policy issues. Demographics underpinned their pyramid of issues: they needed Trump in office to keep America’s whiteness from turning into a rainbow.

The attack was emotional, not cerebral; personal, not political. To the attackers, Make America Great Again meant Make America White Again. The attack was not an insurrection; it was a race riot.

However, white America was always transitory. America is an idea, not a skin color. In the opening minutes of the United States, Thomas Jefferson established the intent of the American experiment, that all people are created equal. Since 1776, America has not lost sight of that goal, inching closer generation by generation.

I’m a white 70-year-old who is embarrassed by my generation’s failure to crown America’s good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea. Tragically for the U.S. and the world, this country is stuck with bigots and enemies of humanity because one political party must enable and encourage them to win elections. This will change. Inevitably.

Jason Gale, Riverbank

Hard-working Modesto crew

A big thank you to the city of Modesto for services when trees go down with the storm we just had. Our large tree fell onto the street blocking all availability to the street. We called in the morning and they advised us that many trees had fallen and they would put a priority to trees blocking access to the street. At 7 p.m. a crew came out to remove the tree and put it aside for now, with access to the street. My husband went out to thank them in the rain and found that these workers had started their day at 5 a.m.

Thank you for working overtime for us and our community. We appreciate what you do.

Bonnie and Dan Leonard, Modesto

Why not COVID vaccine appointments?





I understand that some readers are appreciative of Stanislaus County’s rollout of the COVID vaccine. I, on the other hand, feel that the county’s efforts have been abysmal. Seniors standing in the cold for three to four hours to get their vaccine is unbelievable. This isn’t an effort worthy of praise. Couldn’t an appointment system be set up, or is that too much trouble?

Stanislaus County has been behind in its efforts to contain this deadly virus. From county officials dragging their feet to law enforcement refusing to enforce the state’s mandate to stop indoor dining, we as county citizens are suffering. Stanislaus County, get it together. You must do better.

Carole Swan, Turlock

Teach bicyclists to respect law

Re “Police make 5 arrests as an estimated 300-plus bicyclists take over streets” (Page 3A, Jan. 25): To the lady that says, “Let them have their fun” — until one of them gets killed, then, “Oh, where are the police and why do they let that happen?” If only the parents had told their kids to respect the law and do as they are told. Only trouble is the parents aren’t any better. Only when something terrible happens, then they want to set up a go fundraising page.

Richard Weiglein, Modesto

EDD is a Dumpster fire

If California was one of those large, media-despised corporations don’t you think that the person or persons in charge would at least be out of a job after losing up to $30 billion from one single division, like California’s EDD has? You bet there would be changes and probably criminal charges. And what about the money that was lost? Who gets to pay that back? We the people get to pay back the lost dollars and the same people are still in charge, while the people who deserve unemployment benefits go without.

This is the same group of people and their leader who tell landlords that if you have a COVID-19-affected tenant he cannot use legal means to collect rent. In other words you, the landlord, pay the bill that should be paid by the state or at least divided by the state’s population and the landlord pays his or her respective share. Everyone has to help in this pandemic but everyone should mean everyone, not whatever segment our governor and legislature think needs a beating.

Jeffrey S. Diehl, Modesto

“Immediate family” should include pets

A co-worker was crying today because it was difficult to get off work to be with her dog when he was put down. She got off just in time.

Work rules usually define close family as “immediate family members.” This excludes grandparents and other family. But we may be just as close to other family, and our pets may be as dear as our kids. Also, some may not be close to their parents, perhaps due to abuse, and closer to a neighbor who was there for them and took on that role of guiding them and helping them heal. We could easily get off for the abusive parent’s funeral but not the neighbor’s. My uncle and I were raised as children together and being a little older, he helped care for me and my brother. He’s not included in the workplace definition of close family.

In an era where we’re starting to realize we need to recognize that we love who we love in the area of marriage, maybe we ought to let the employee decide who they’re close to and allow them to spend last moments with their loved one, no matter who. Even the dog.

Margie Brogdon, Modesto

Zwahlen for Modesto mayor

I voted for Sue Zwahlen for mayor of Modesto.

I am a retired Fire Department battalion chief who when still active was responsible for the fire and life safety of every person in the community when I was on duty. It was an awesome responsibility that I and the firefighters under my command took very seriously. The mayor of a city shares in that responsibility. I trust Sue Zwahlen to take that responsibility seriously. I think you can, too.

Kenneth Bryant, Modesto

Some GOP showed real courage

All of us should celebrate Valley House Rep. David Valadao. Despite possible threats to himself and his family, he voted to impeach President Trump — the only Republican member of the House from California to do so. He is a man with a conscience and along with nine other House Republicans exhibited uncommon courage.

In contrast are these quotes from the mob that attacked our Capitol: “We’re taking our country back.” “Hang Mike Pence.” “Kill him with his own gun.” Take a close look. Do we want the leaders who incited these American terrorists in charge of our country? Unfortunately, much of the House Republican Party has hooked its car to this crazy train. Even after hiding from the mob for four hours, 147 Republicans voted to support the Big Lie (that Trump won the election) and voted to deny the final step in the certification of electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania. Why? Ask them. Hold them accountable.

It is time for these enablers to admit their mistakes, find some courage, face reality, support our democracy, and take Senator Romney’s advice: “Stop the lies…just tell the truth.”

Ken Jensen, Merced

Hold Trump to account

It doesn’t feel good to dislike people. It doesn’t feel good to find yourself with no respect for a person or group. It doesn’t feel good to reveal dysfunction, greed, and selfishness, practiced at the great expense of others. But to stand behind trump, to ignore his heinous behavior, to not want to support the process that will hold him accountable and teach those who come after what kind of behavior is unacceptable, is heinous in its own right, and deserving of dislike and disrespect.

Republicans, if you want to be respected, if you want your positions and concerns to be considered by your colleagues, if you ever want your party to be taken seriously again, then tell your leaders to vote to convict that criminal and traitor. Failure to do so will show the world that you only care for personal gain, that the common man whose back you stand on means absolutely nothing to you.

Michael H. Campbell, Modesto

Modesto’s scourge: Drug addicts

I deeply feel for anyone who has lost their home, but Modesto’s problem is we’ve lumped everyone on our streets into one group: “homeless.” Our empathy for the truly homeless has turned to apathy toward the elephant in the room. I’m talking about the derelict drug user no one wants to talk about or deal with. They’ve soiled our parks, canal banks, downtown streets and storefronts.

This dangerous element confronted my wife and I as we tried to walk downtown this weekend, necessitating multiple street crossings to avoid several deranged crazies, just to be accosted in front of Chefs of New York and followed with a tirade of obscenities and threats, prompting several 911 calls as we hurriedly made our way toward a more populated area. This individual ended up being arrested by the MPD on an outstanding warrant. While I gladly praise our MPD, this post-confrontation response by police is going to get someone hurt or killed.

Come on, city of Modesto — take care of this problem before citizens are forced to defend themselves or a loved one.

Paul Medlin, Modesto