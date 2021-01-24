Modesto police make 5 arrests as an estimated 300-plus bicyclists take over streets

Officers arrested five people and issued 14 citations when an estimated 300-plus bicyclists violated traffic laws and rode often dangerously through east and north Modesto over about three hours Saturday afternoon, the Police Department reported on Facebook.

Members and associates of a “bike club” not named in the post have made several large group rides throughout the city over the past year. More than 60 times, officers have gotten calls of riders not stopping at red lights and stop signs, taking over all traffic lanes, blocking vehicles and more the post says.

Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said Sunday that the group is known to law enforcement as the 209 Rippers. A flier for Saturday’s ride posted on Instagram @209rippers crew is captioned, “One thing you MUST bring to ride is Saturday is... POSITIVE VIBES! Also recommended helmets, face masks, water, snacks, tubes/patches, and tools.”

When police learned the group would meet at East La Loma Park on Saturday for its first ride of the year, members of the Traffic Unit set up a safety information booth there. “Several bicycle helmets were distributed to those in attendance, and Officers had the opportunity to share information on rules of the roadway and how to ride safely in a group,” the post says.

Officers monitored the ride as it left the park. Emergency dispatchers soon began getting calls that riders were breaking the rules of the road and blocking movement of traffic.

Aerial video from a Police Department drone and the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Air Support Unit shows riders on streets that took them by Johansen, Enochs and Beyer high schools. They’re seen riding in all lanes, even as oncoming motorists try to proceed. Officers in patrol vehicles and on motorcycles can be seen trying to direct the flow and/or stop riders by blocking streets.

Footage shows bicycles being removed from a pickup truck that soon is being driven with riders holding onto its sides.

Many of the riders fled when officers tried to stop them, including an Empire man, 18-year-old Saul Manzo. He was pursued by officers on bikes, the post says, and “minor force” was used to take him into custody. The man then spit on officers, the post says, and was booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center for resisting arrest.

Another adult arrested was Julian Arauza, 28, of Riverbank, Bear said. He was charged with possession of a switchblade knife and cited for traffic violations including riding on the wrong side of the road and wearing headphones or earbuds while riding, she said.

The others arrested were minors, ages 15 to 17, Bear said. The MPD Facebook post says that many of the riders stopped by police Saturday are not Modesto residents.

Among the hundreds of riders were children as young as 7 and 8 years old, Bear said. They were with adults, but not necessarily their parents or guardians, she said.

Most of the riders who were violating traffic rules were in their late teens to early 30s, Bear said, though one of the people cited was in his early 50s.

MPD says that over the past year, it has contacted group organizers and “sought a collaborative solution to these group rides.” In the most recent attempt, the Facebook post says, “it was relayed that the group leadership had no interest in communicating” with police.

Another post on the 209ripperscrew Instagram page indicates the group encourages safe riding. It lists “rules of the road,” including:

1. Stay to the right

2. No suicide swerving

3. Stay behind the ride leader

4. Respect ride & community

5. Helmets recommended

“We think they mean well,” Bear said. “They’re trying to find an outlet for everyone, but it’s not playing out well.” Some of the apparent ride leaders were riding through red lights and stop signs, she said, and many others simply followed in the same fashion.

The riders’ unruliness and disregard for traffic controls is dangerous to motorists and themselves, Bear said. In addition to risking harm, she said, they’ve also been responsible for property damage. “In the past, we’ve had reports of bikes getting too close and they’ve scraped vehicles.”

The MPD’s Facebook post says, “We are hopeful that at some point soon, members of this group will be willing to have a meaningful conversation with us about their group rides.”

Comments on the Police Department’s post included residents sharing previous encounters with cyclists who possibly were part of the so-called club. Heather Warthan wrote, “It was scary a few weeks ago when my newly permitted 15 year old was driving down Mable and all of a sudden we were surrounded. They were riding the opposite way towards her, while being very unsafe. Luckily we were able to turn down a side street. It was a good learning experience for her but made us both nervous.”

Jennifer Allsup wrote, “I work Downtown and this is a problem at dusk. At least 30+ every Thursday-Saturday riding and disregarding warnings time and time again. They don’t care about people walking the sidewalks, patrons outside of establishments. Playing chicken with cars. I love the fact that they are riding bikes to keep busy. But this has been happening since last April.”

But some commenters who reported they were at Saturday’s ride said police were heavy-handed in their response. Aaron Cabrera wrote, “... there are some riders who do break the law by being unsafe BUT there are also a lot of families out there too.”

Other comments were along the lines of this one by Macie Payne: “Go find real crime and leave these kids alone!”