Letters to the editor | Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021: Appreciation for Stanislaus COVID vaccines

Good work on COVID vaccinations

This is a shout out to the 830 Scenic Drrive COVID vaccination site. I received my shot on Jan. 15. The lines were long. It took four hours, start to finish. I did notice it was very well-organized. Donuts, coffee, and water were provided. Blankets and porta-potties were provided along with building restrooms. Many people took their own chairs and some were provided.

Linda Miller, Turlock

Shorter wait than expected

I arrived at 11 a.m. Jan. 14 for my COVID vaccination at the Stanislaus County health center. I joined the seniors and health workers in back of the line, fully expecting at least a four-hour wait. The vaccination line serpentined through two parking lots and around buildings where it led up a ramp to the side entrance of the old hospital. Once I entered, the process moved quickly. I spent a total of 2 hours and 50 minutes, including a 15-minute observation after receiving the vaccination.

The service and hospitality were fantastic. Staff provided hot coffee, water, blankets and warming stations to those in line. They were courteous, helpful and answered all questions patiently. The organization was very efficient and I am grateful for their service.

David Kamrar, Modesto

Good reason for hope

Just watched President Biden’s inaugural address and I am once again hopeful! Hopeful for our children, grandchildren, our Earth, our education system, our economy, our government, our healthcare system and workers, even hopeful for those who supported the last administration. We all must take part in our government much more and I plan too.

Aspire to be better, treat each other better, be more empathetic, be more engaged, value truth, decency, integrity, ethics, compassion, diversity and equality.

Randee Stidham, Oakdale

Still skeptical

We have had four years of political embattlement between the Democrats and Republicans. Are you as weary as I am of watching this? We have had a constant barrage of this bitter campaign against President Trump.

There has been continual disrespect for the seat of our government. All the blistering accusations have created a mob-monster effect, rising up to test the very foundation of our government resting on Democracy.

What we have had is an assault to the citizens. All of us common underlings might not understand everything about the government, but we certainly know when we see improper behavior with government ceremonies. The hate drips from faces as they await their next move on each other. Where are the gloves for this next round?

Anna Bennett, Delhi

A case for civil discourse

Although President Trump, who used antagonistic rhetoric, has left Washington, President Biden has picked up the baton and is running his mouth with similar antagonistic words. Biden recently said about (elected) Republicans who did not wear masks during the Capitol riot, “What the hell is the matter with them?” Not exactly a civil way of questioning what someone did or didn’t do and not likely to unify an already divided Congress. In addition, he scolded them by saying, “It’s time to grow up.”

There are those who will say politics has always been impolite and uncivil. Where does the public stand on civil speech? Trump’s uncivil rhetoric is a bad example of the way to talk in Washington. The same should apply to all uncivil talk unless one is perfectly OK being a hypocrite. I think what the public wants to hear are simply the facts and no uncivil, antagonistic rhetoric from either side of the aisle. We deserve better behavior for our tax dollars and better examples of how free speech is practiced by those who govern us.

Richard Tassinari, Modesto

What will happen to GOP?

Donald Trump was rightly impeached for the second time. He promoted the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen (it wasn’t), and he incited a group of domestic terrorists to storm the U.S. Capitol.

We knew who Trump was prior to this. But what happened to the supposed principles of the Republican Party? Ronald Reagan promoted a pro-democracy foreign policy and helped usher the downfall of the Soviet Union. Today’s GOP doesn’t even support democracy for our own nation, while kowtowing to a corrupt autocrat with Russian financial ties. They’ve abandoned free trade in favor of protectionist policies rooted in nativism. And instead of their typical refrain of “state’s rights,” they tried to invalidate the legitimate voting results of multiple states.

Our country needs healing, but this requires accountability and correction. Trump will soon face a legal reckoning, and his infamy has been secured. But what about the GOP? Will they look to Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney for leadership, and perhaps salvage the last vestiges of their party? Or will they follow the likes of Ted Cruz and Kevin McCarthy into the ash heap of history?

Christopher C. Doll, Salida

Conservatives lost their voice

We are no longer a republic nation. We are a Democratic country. This means the majority — House, Senate and the presidency, along with high tech, corporation CEOs, newsroom and liberals — rule this country by sheer numbers.

We the voters must accept full responsibility for the stupidity. Now this nation will be like California and New York.

The conservatives are without a voice or a country. God help us all.

Gerald J. Avila, Turlock

Trump shouldn’t escape justice

How will it look to Trump supporters who supported him by following his directive to storm the Capitol, if he is not convicted by the Senate? If he is simply impeached, there will be little consequence for him. His followers who participated in the violence and vandalism will be prosecuted, serve time and/or face large fines, and Trump will walk away? Will he pay their legal bills as he promised during the 2016 campaign?

Anita Bruce, Modesto

Zwahlen can heal wounds

We are in multiple crises, as a city, state and nation. While it is said that leadership starts at the top, leadership must also be maintained at all levels.

Sue Zwahlen is a leader who understands managing a crisis. As an emergency department nurse for 40 years, she knows about dealing with such crises, managing multiple priorities, tough decisions — it’s called triage. As a fellow nurse, I understand that. But crisis management also requires compassion, empathy, dignity and above all, teamwork.

As mayor of our great city, Sue would bring all those qualities and experiences to the role and help to heal our local wounds.

Wendy Allen, Modesto

Ridenour has experience

Doug Ridenour is a leader who welcomes ideas, questions and concerns. He listens well, and responds objectively. He considers facts, not personal feelings. Doug has had years of experience in leading and participating in groups and committees throughout our city.

Doug for decades has acknowledged and celebrated Modesto’s uniqueness and accomplishments. He’s also fully aware of challenges resulting from economic conditions and this pandemic. He strives to support small businesses; he plans to establish a commission to address blight conditions throughout Modesto. He encourages and supports opportunities for our younger population to be involved in meaningful and purposeful activities.

Doug knows that life is about relationships. He supports the progress of others and the growth of our city. I know that Doug will work productively with council members.

Mary Ann Sanders, Modesto

Harder connects with youth

On Jan. 13, Congressman Josh Harder attended the Pitman High School Young Democrats’ club meeting. He attended with an amazing attitude and stayed positive while discussing topics of national security. He is a great role model for the younger generation and even while dealing with an impeachment he still came to support his constituents.

Throughout our time as a club, Pitman Young Democrats have strived to engage students with local politics. As more youth get involved in local politics, it is great to see that our representatives are paying attention.

Franky Carbajal, Turlock

Mixed COVID messages

Re “How one new downtown Modesto restaurant decided to defy odds, open amid the pandemic” (Online, Jan. 20): The Bee has done a commendable job, both in news coverage and editorials, of calling out restaurants that show their disregard for public health by defying the state’s order against in-person dining. So I was extremely disappointed to see the prominent and lengthy story about Midtown Bistro, which is openly defying the order by serving indoors, and talking vaguely about transitioning to outdoor service — which will still be a violation. Both the restaurant and The Bee are acting irresponsibly.

Bill Walker, Modesto

Local donations help our own

With this current economic recession, many of us know about the high demand put on local food banks and pantries. If you donate to such local food outlets, almost all benefits received will be by our neighbors and friends. Please make your contributions available to these local nonprofits, so they can service thousands of people in need here.

Stanislaus County has one of the highest poverty rates in California. These food outlets have come up with unique ways to reach those in need of food. New outlets have been set up, and the older existing food outlets have managed to do with much less, and still deliver the goods. You can contribute via their web sites, or just send a check to organizations like Second Harvest Food Bank, Modesto Salvation Army, Modesto Gospel Mission, or the Victory in Praise church.

By donating to our local food outlets, seniors, the homeless, the unemployed, and the hungry will get direct help they need and deserve. A well-fed population will stay healthier longer, promoting their own immune system and helping bolster their self-esteem.

Daniel Marsh, Modesto