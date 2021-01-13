Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021: U.S. Capitol riot was un-American

Capitol riot was un-American

To the 45% of Republicans who approve of our president’s attempted coup d’état, I’d like to offer an invitation. Inasmuch as a republican democracy has been in place here for more than 200 years and approximately 75% of the population likes it that way, rather than seeking to establish autocratic rule in this country it would be easier all around if you were to seek out an already established autocracy elsewhere.

William Bishop, Modesto

Don’t judge too early

Re “Modesto policeman who killed unarmed man should lose job and face criminal charges” (Page 1B, Jan. 10): It is unfair for the Editorial Board to take that position without having all the facts.

To suggest Officer Lamantia was “someone eager to make the wall of a Modesto church his personal firing range” is reckless, unfair, and goes against the oath every officer swears to uphold. Having trained hundreds of officers, I can say with certainty I have never met a single officer or deputy who wants to be put in the position of taking a human life with only a split second to decide. Officers do their level best with the limited information they have.

The Bee should allow Chief Gillespie and the hardworking men and women of the Modesto Police Department to finish their investigation. Chief Gillespie and District Attorney Birgit Fladager have worked hard to earn the respect and trust of the community. I have no doubt when the investigation is complete, they will take the appropriate action.

My sincere condolences go out to the Seever family.

Jim Gordon, Dayton, OH

Police must seek discernment

Re “Modesto policeman who killed unarmed man should lose job and face criminal charges” (Page 1B, Jan. 10): I want to thank The Modesto Bee Editorial Board for their thoughtful response to the grievous death of Trevor Seever at the hands of a volatile MPD officer.

I spent time Sunday afternoon, with dear friends from my church, walking the labyrinth that you can see in the police officer’s body cam footage. Thankfully and ironically, it remains a quiet place of refuge from most of the turmoil in the world. We prayed and sang and walked and planted to symbolize that peace can prevail. A labyrinth, after all, is a physical manifestation of contemplation and discernment. It is built to intentionally slow us down and make us think.

Police officers get precious little time for contemplation and discernment in their difficult, dangerous jobs. But they need to force themselves to take time to think. In this particular tragic case, despite the possible threat to the officer’s safety, there was time for discernment. It would be a lasting tribute to Trevor if every police officer in our community uses his lamentable, unfair death as an opportunity to figuratively walk that labyrinth. May they look inward and restore or reinforce their desire to guard and promote peace.

Bonnie Munson, Modesto

Ridenour cares about Modesto

I have known Doug Ridenour for over 25 years and I know I can always count on him to be very honest, have integrity, and make excellent decisions based on a through investigation of the facts. I highly recommend him for mayor, especially during these tough times. He really cares about Modesto and the people who live here.

Ed Abrams, Modesto