Letters to the editor | Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021: Capitol riot sickens readers

Guilty should pay price for Capitol riot

On Jan. 6, we witnessed a mentally unhinged person and his minions almost destroy our democratic republic. This was the day the president’s lies became the call for domestic terrorists to storm our nation’s capital to attempt a coup and wreck havoc on our hallowed halls of Congress.

The President is insisting that goons, thugs and malcontents do his bidding because he lost the election. He needs to resign. You also have the “Trumpicans” in Congress being complicit in this fool’s errand. These people need to be expelled from Congress. They took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution and they failed to do so.

On top of all of this was the poor response of capitol security. They had to know this was coming. Many officers did attempt to stop the mob, but they were overwhelmed. How could an elite security force be caught so flat-footed? There were five deaths and tremendous property damage. This was mainly an unruly white mob. Had this been a Black Lives Matter group they would probably have been gassed, beaten and shot with rubber bullets.

Dennis Thomas, Modesto

Make America turn on itself again

Donald Trump has not made America great again; if anything, he has torn it apart. He has not built a wall, at Mexico’s expense or otherwise. He has proven himself a liar and one of, if not the most, corrupt presidents this country has ever had. His failure in handling the COVID-19 pandemic has put this nation in health and economic crises that should never have reached this level. He has trampled the rights of immigrants and disrespected the brave service members who are serving or have served our country.

He has humiliated America internationally, and has incited an insurrection resulting in the loss of life and the breach of our nation’s Capitol building. He should be considered complicit in at least one murder, and any district attorney with jurisdiction who does not file charges against him when legally possible should not be in office.

It breaks my heart to know that anyone has died for this man and that there are those who will still support him.

His pledging a “peaceful transition” at this point is too little, too late. Peace in this country and international respect will not be possible in the foreseeable future thanks to him.

Carol Hancock, Modesto

A true danger to democracy

There are critically important lessons from the last five years that should not be ignored. The most important one is that a man like Donald Trump should never happen to our nation again. Donald Trump is a disaster for all of us regardless of party. Republicans must understand that Trump represents far more than simple party politics and political division. As we have all witnessed, this man is a true danger to our democracy.

Never again should we be persuaded to vote for a man who throws us a few bones on issues we support while at the same time ignoring a flawed character that is so sinister and self-serving that he threatens the very principles of freedom on which our nation was founded. We must henceforth be diligent and do our homework with each prospective candidate for high office. In Trump’s case, the signs were clearly there for all to see. He has spent a lifetime lying, cheating, stealing, and crushing anyone who didn’t worship him. This pattern has prevailed as president.

This time, democracy won. Next time we might not be so fortunate.

Jeff Anderson, Turlock

This was a terrorist attack

Donald Trump has been falsely claiming for months that if he didn’t win the election, it was rigged. He has continued to whip his supporters into a frenzy culminating in his rally on Jan. 6. He has included exhortations like not to be weak. He is fully responsible for the terrorist attack on Congress the day of the election certification for President-elect Biden. Is Trump done with his sedition? I doubt it. The wounded tiger is the most dangerous.

There have to be consequences for this traitorous behavior — at the very least, censure by Congress and beginning a new impeachment process to make sure he is never again in a position to overthrow our democracy. Unfortunately, the best solution, invoking Article 25 of the Constitution, appears to be out of reach because the people who could do the deed are jumping ship as quickly as possible. Even Vice-President Pence, who with his family was threatened, appears to lack the moral conviction to help put an end to this unholy attempt to overthrow our government. Congress must do everything in its power to limit the damage this failed president can still do.

Patricia Egenberger, Mod

Such much for winning

Remember when Trump promised in May 2016 while campaigning, “We’re going to win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning”? In four short years, the Donald lost a Republican house, he lost a Republican Senate and he lost a Republican presidency. He single-handedly turned Georgia, a ruby-red state for over a generation, blue. If you are a Trump supporter, I would have to ask, “How’s that winning thing working out for you?”

Robert Wright, Hilmar

Cops needed more than ever

I remember on Sept. 11, 2001, I was just starting my shift as a senior member of the Modesto Police Department. And before I could put on my uniform I realized our nation was under attack by a radical enemy. We worked a 37-hour shift. During that time we engaged with the Sheriff’s Department, the communication center (dispatch), the National Guard and the TSA. The local politicians were high maintenance during a very busy time. Gov. Davis cuddled in a remote bunker while we went to work. After a two-hour nap, my wife woke me and explained I was on “high alert” because President Bush said so. We shed tears as we tried to comfort the community and grieve with the fire department. We donated money to the survivors. Our country was at war.

Now we are under attack, not from foreign enemies but from within. The protesters are actively trying to shut down the federal government as they attack the very police who are sworn to protect them.

Defund the police?

David Cooperider, Modesto

Zwahlen for Modesto mayor

Sue Zwahlen will be the right mayor for the times we face as a community. She is the best choice to end the dysfunction on the Modesto City Council. Sue will present a united front on public safety, job creation, affordable housing and a healthy quality of life for the residents of Modesto.

Sue has been a life-long resident of Modesto. She and Lynn were hard working parents, raising their children in our local community and public schools. Sue has served our community as an emergency room nurse for 40 years, where she handled emergencies with a steady hand and expert skill.

Sue’s long-time experience as a member of the Modesto City Schools board, and helping to guide the school district through the Great Recession, gives Sue experience in handling many employees and large budgets. Sue will increase transparency and restore trust between Modesto city government and the public it serves.

Yvonne Taylor, Modesto

Ridenour is most qualified

With absolutely no negative thoughts related to his opponent, I strongly recommend a vote for Doug Ridenour in the Modesto mayoral run-off election. That stance is based on his knowledge and experience as a long-term city employee and recent City Council member.

I served as the city clerk/finance officer (two hats) of a small East Bay city for a period of time many years ago. From that personal experience with city government and politics, there is no question in my mind that Doug is the best qualified candidate to step into the mayor’s role and work effectively with citizens and city staff.

Gary Ervin, Modesto

Benefactors light State marquee

Re “State Theatre not closing doors, just turning off marquee to save some money” (Page 3A, Dec. 30): Thanks to the generosity of two Modesto business leaders, the State Theatre marquee will again shine brightly — this time as a beacon of hope for the health and future of our community. This came in response to The Bee’s Dec. 30 story announcing the decision of our board of directors to turn off the marquee as a gesture of good stewardship (the marquee currently consumes $600 worth of electricity each month.)

The day the article ran, Charles Doll, president and insurance agent at Omega Pacific Solutions, and Steve Rank, president of Rank Investigation-Protection, separately called my office to assist. Each essentially had the same message (paraphrased): The marquee is an icon of this community and we can’t let COVID win. I will pay whatever it takes, for as long as it takes, to keep those lights shining.

And so they are — in full.

Turning off the marquee was never meant to elicit sympathy or raise funds. That’s what makes this act of generosity so encouraging. It symbolizes the civic pride and philanthropic spirit of Modesto, and how these leaders and other patrons of the arts are helping to usher in a brighter, post-pandemic future for our community. Thanks to them, tomorrow looks a little bit brighter.

Kirstie Boyett, executive director, The State Theatre