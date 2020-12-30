The State Theatre in downtown Modesto is turning off its marquee. Here’s why

The State Theatre in Modesto has turned off its marquee, pictured here earlier this year. It will be turned on during its popcorn fundraisers on Fridays. aalfaro@modbee.com

If you drive past Modesto’s State Theatre and see its marquee has gone dark, worry not — the lights will shine again.

The marquee went off Friday, according to executive director Kirstie Boyett, to save money while the theater is closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But she wants people to know that it’s a temporary move and the theater is not shutting its doors permanently.

It costs about $600 a month to keep the marquee on all the time, she said, and turning it off is the prudent thing to do.

“I don’t want people to think that because the marquee is off we’re closing shop,” Boyett said. “We’re just trying to save as much money as we can. When the world gets back to normal, we’ll be here.”

The lights under the marquee will stay on for safety, she said, so the area isn’t completely dark at night.

The marquee will be on, however, during the State’s curbside popcorn pick-up fundraisers, held from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday. The curbside popcorn sales resume Jan. 8, after a holiday break.

The downtown Modesto theater has sold $48,774 in popcorn since April 10, Boyett said. About $20,000 of that has come in donations as people round up the popcorn price, for example, or simply give more when they make their purchases.

“The community has been very supportive of us,” she said. “With the community’s continued support we’re trying to be appreciative and responsible with the donations,” Boyett said.

A large popcorn is $7.50; a medium is $6.50; and a small $5.50. They also sell candy, ice cream, wine by the bottle, other canned alcohol drinks and water. A free movie ticket comes with the purchase of a large popcorn.

As for the dark marquee, “We’re still here,” Boyett said, “we’re just being cognizant of our expenses.”