Modesto Bee denounces violence at U.S. Capitol

What a contrast.

While Modesto mayoral candidates engaged in a spirited but civil online debate conducted by The Modesto Bee Editorial Board at noon Wednesday, an angry mob was storming the nation’s capitol in Washington, D.C.

While Sue Zwahlen and Doug Ridenour put on a thoughtful clinic of respectful democracy in action here, rioters smashed windows and wreaked havoc in the heart of United States government.

At the very moment our Modesto candidates exemplified all that’s right about free and fair elections, supporters of a delusional president showed just how fragile democracy can be, launching a disturbing and historic assault on the peaceful transfer of power.

Opinion

A stunned nation was glued to newscasts, many wondering why the tear gas used to displace peaceful protesters on June 1 for a presidential photo op with a Bible in Washington seemed in short supply Wednesday in the face of chaos and violence.

U.S. Rep. Josh Harder of Turlock was about a mile from the Capitol, waiting to go there to cast a vote on electoral college results when the mob breached the building. One of his staff members, already inside, sought shelter and was unhurt, although Harder, a Democrat, had not learned his exact location when Harder was reached by phone at 1:17 p.m.

“A violent mob literally invaded our Capitol buildings,” Harder said. “It’s disgusting, it’s appalling, and it isn’t representative of the Republican Party or our voters. I’m even getting calls from Trump supporters saying, `This is not who we are.’ It’s a small number of folks trying to hijack the legitimate results of our elections.”

Political polarization extends across the country. Differences in ideology and approach abound in many corners, including here. The Bee’s opinion page is home to vibrant debate on a regular basis. And that’s as it should be.

In a functioning democracy, people debate differences with words, not rocks and battering rams. We settle differences at the ballot box, not with intimidation and violence.

Thankfully, recent demonstrations here — with progressives marching to demand equality, and conservatives rallying in support of the president — have not spun out of control. We may be divided politically, with less than 1,700 votes separating those preferring Donald Trump (48.5%) and those going for Joe Biden (49.2%) in Stanislaus County in November — but no mob has stormed Tenth Street Place, headquarters to both Modesto City Hall and county government offices.

Let’s keep it that way.

The Bee denounces the violence in our nation’s capitol. Trump and his supporters must stand down. Period.

At the close of Wednesday’s debate in Modesto, Zwahlen said she adores Ridenour’s wife — who has supported Zwahlen in previous campaigns. Ridenour said nice things about Zwahlen.

Both are lifelong Modesto residents who love this city and want it to shine, despite their individual differences. And when one of them takes the gavel from outgoing Mayor Ted Brandvold — another dignified leader — when this election ends Feb. 2, no one expects smashed windows and cops in riot gear.

What a contrast.