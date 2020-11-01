Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020: It’s all about elections

Dear adults: You’ve failed us

It has been three years and 280 days since Trump became president. In those years he’s managed to incite a great divide in this nation. He’s targeted and attacked many minority groups. The nation is crumbling. His downplay of the virus has cost us 225,000 lives. Hundreds of migrant children were lost by his administration. People are outraged by police brutality. Hospitals turn away gay and trans individuals. Same-sex marriage could be overturned any day now. He’s refused to denounce white supremacy.

You’ve elected a president who refuses to listen to scientists and does not believe in climate change. You’ve failed us, but it is not too late to turn around. Gen Z and future generations need you to vote him out. If none of the negative things Trump’s done affect you, you have a privilege many of us do not.

Do it for our future. Do it for the LGBTQ community, women, people of color, and the planet. We need you. It is your time to step up and do what’s right. If you truly care about this nation’s future you will vote him out.

Jamelly Perez, Turlock

Harder fixed IRS overcharge

Last year the Internal Revenue Service reconfigured the standard tax return. It was supposed to be easier to follow. I decided to try to figure it out. Big mistake. After I sent in my return, the IRS sent me a letter saying I owed them about $1,900. I threw in the towel. I went to an accountant who discovered my mistake and he contacted the IRS. Despite his efforts, the IRS did not correct the mistake. He suggested I contact Congressman Josh Harder’s office.

So I did. Harder has a person who handles problems with the IRS and other situations. In a couple months I received a letter from the IRS removing the $1,900. I was impressed with the congressman’s operation.

I cannot say the same for his opponent, Ted Howze. Racist posts from his records led to the Republican party pulling out of supporting him. And it seems that all Howze does is put up signs all over the place.

This is an easy call for me. Josh Harder deserves my vote and the votes of a majority of people in our district.

Allen Mitterling, Modesto

Buck Condit, everyone’s friend

From the first minute you meet Buck Condit, you feel as if he has been your friend forever. He is a kind, caring man, the kind we would all like for our next door neighbor. Buck is a man who cares deeply for his wife and children, he treasures his family. He is intelligent and well-informed on issues that affect us in Stanislaus County. His goal is to make life better for all. He is a hardworking man, a firefighter, dedicated to saving lives and property. He will serve our county with honor, humility and respect for others.

Winnie Mullins, Oakdale

Powell Roos has values

I have followed Suzy Powell since she was setting records as a track star 25 years ago. She’s always distinguish herself as hard working, fair-minded, ethical and worthy of respect. As a Modestan I was proud when she represented our country in the Olympics with those very same values, even when many of her competitors were “chemically enhanced.” And as an MID customer and Division 1 voter, I trust her to represent our interests on the MID board with those same values. That means fair rates for electric customers, as well as farmers.

Obviously, Suzy doesn’t have 40 or 50 years experience with MID (or talking out of both sides of his cowboy hat like Mr. Byrd), but she’s sharp and will learn quickly. I trust her to make good decisions based on our district’s needs. Sometimes it helps to look at things with a new set of eyes. I think it’s time to inject some new blood into the board.

Skip Lindstrom, Modesto

Byrd for MID board

We support Larry Byrd for MID Board of Directors because he always puts us ratepayers first and demands accountability. Larry is the only local official who attends every groundwater committee, state water board and FERC meeting to passionately fight for our water. As our families struggle we need Larry now more than ever to continue stopping all electrical rate increases. He has kept all of his promises and deserves to be reelected.

Manuel and Laura Gutierrez, Modesto

High-level hypocrisy

I received a text from a labor union saying vote for Larry Byrd. Why?

Turns out Byrd was the key vote to pass a five-year contract with pay increases for MID employees. Byrd had to get a ruling allowing him to vote on the contract since his son works there. The vote was rushed through even though a brand-new board member had no chance to review it.

Why does Byrd keep overcharging the thousands of MID electric customers? He claims to be to voice of the ratepayer. It’s wrong, and it’s against the law for electric ratepayer revenue to subsidize irrigators’ costs.

I also checked out the salaries of MID employees. 16% of MID’s 460 workers receive salaries and benefits worth over $200,000 a year. Stanislaus County has 3% at that scale; the city of Modesto, 8%.

Pete Herrmann, Modesto

Esquer serves Turlock’s west side

Turlock has been fortunate to benefit from the service of Gil Esquer on the City Council. When I lived on the west side in what is now Turlock’s District 2, the area which he now represents, Gil was the supervisor of the night-shift crew on which I worked at Turlock’s Tri-Valley peach cannery. He knew how to explain tasks so that all crew members understood what was required of them, and he listened carefully, making everyone feel valued and understood. I have seen Gil demonstrating these same qualities when interacting with other council members, with his District 2 constituents, and with the citizens of Turlock.

As the Council’s representative for the west side, Gil has taken a leadership role in working to address the concerns of his district. He co-authored the Westside Revitalization Plan and he has worked to transform the National Guard Armory on Flower Street into a community center.

His experience as a councilman and his wise and steady leadership benefit not only District 2 but also the entire city of Turlock.

John K. Miles, Turlock

Richards for YCCD board

I am honored to support Milt Richards who is a candidate for YCCD Trustee Area 3. My wife, Isabel, and I have know Milt and his wife, Mayor Amy Bublak, for over a decade. Milt is a person of the highest character and ethics.

His passion and dedication for higher education is evident with his 30 years of experience in higher education as an adjunct professor, administrator, and student, earning his doctoral degree from West Virginia University. I believe this makes him the ideal trustee.

Milt is also a strong supporter of the Assyrian community as he continues in his efforts of building relationships and collaboration to benefit our communities and further higher learning.

Nino Amirfar, retired Police Chief, Turlock

Bird is dynamic

I first met Lindsey Bird in the early 2000s when she was a credential student in my Chapman University class on integrating technology effectively into teaching and assessment. Lindsey was clearly going to be a creative, innovative, and passionate leader in our local educational community.

Years later, I invited an LA ELD faculty colleague to come to Modesto and observe the Language Institute at Davis High. Lindsey was using effective programs for accelerated English language instruction with data analysis to track individual student progress. The real magic was taking place in her energetic, culturally diverse classroom. The students were thrilled with their own learning as they used their new English skills to write scripts for public service announcements and create broadcast videos. Lindsey’s students demonstrated 21st-Century skills including critical thinking, creativity, self-direction, collaboration, oral and written communication, and digital media literacy.

The MJC mission statement posted online by the president on July 27 refers to qualities Lindsey possesses. She is “informed by the latest scholarship of teaching and learning.” Lindsay is “dynamic, innovative, creative, and culturally aware.” Lindsey understands “how to create an educational environment for the ever-changing populations and workforce needs of our regional community.”

Carla Piper, Modesto

Re: Turlock’s Measure A

In 2018, Turlock ranked third in the state for largest public pay and pension costs, yet our average resident only makes $22,847 annually. Although it is hard not to allocate funds for police and fire services, our current budget shows very high benefits packages and pension packages, more than many communities in the state. During 2019, the city of Turlock paid our top four employees more than the governor of our state. The disparities between what the average citizens make and are expected to pay for the high salaries, benefits and pensions of city employees is disheartening.

Where are the budget proposals as to how the Measure A funds will be spent? The voter pamphlet explanation was long but did not provide specifics about the spending of the money. The measure states many general items such as supporting our fire and police departments but it does not state how.

How much did it cost Turlock to print and send fliers to all households despite the fact the city is not to advocate for a yes or no vote on a measure?

Diane Rose, Turlock