Garth Stapley

What to look for in Modesto and Stanislaus County in Nov. 3 election

“I Voted Stickers” await voters at a polling station during the Democratic Presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
“I Voted Stickers” await voters at a polling station during the Democratic Presidential primary on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Steve Helber AP

With nine days remaining until the Nov. 3 election, here are nine things to keep an eye on locally:

All three Modesto City Council races are intriguing as well. As is the thought of a newly constituted council with the will to break Modesto out of its doldrums. We’re looking for big things from this next group.

Don’t expect an upset, either. The deluxe version of Nate Silver’s FiveThirtyEight model — which factors in polling, fundraising, historic voting patterns and experts’ predictions — shows Harder winning in 91% of 40,000 simulations. That translates to a forecast of Harder winning about 56% of the vote; for context, he got 52.3% to oust Jeff Denham two years ago.

Howze can’t be thrilled by data gleaned from ballots already returned. Although actual votes have not been revealed, Political Data Inc. does track numbers by party, and as of Thursday, 41% of Modesto ballots had been cast by Democrats compared to 33% by Republicans. Because the far right-leaning Howze does not appeal to many Democratic voters, to win he would have to claim a substantial share of remaining ballots from voters with no party preference.

Campaigning in Modesto and Turlock

I was impressed to learn from Serena Robinson that Modesto mayoral candidates Goriel and Ridenour gave more than an hour of their time to young scouts — cub, girl and boy — at a flag ceremony and Q&A session in Modesto’s Sipherd Park. Some parents in attendance may have been voters, but otherwise the candidates were just being good examples to impressionable youths, our future leaders.

On the election backstretch

My last two points actually are things not to look for, because they won’t be found.

Having tried to reassure readers in a previous column, I’m still getting notes from people with anecdotal examples of what might be errors at the elections office. I respond (patiently, I hope) that isolated mistakes do not constitute the massive elections fraud warned of by alarmists, the kind that might skew results to favor one side over another.

I neglected, in that previous column, to note two factors that might help to calm conservative nerves: First, Stanislaus County Clerk-Recorder Donna Linder, whose longer official title includes registrar of voters, is Republican and has no personal agenda to sweep Democrats to victory. Second, longtime GOP boss and county Supervisor Jim DeMartini has closely observed ballot processing in person in just about every election for many years; if he had witnessed even a shred of impropriety in that time, don’t you think we would have heard all about it?

And yes, DeMartini is on the job; he officially accepted the duty of representing our Board of Supervisors to witness tallying this time, too.

Garth Stapley is The Modesto Bee’s Opinions page editor. Before this assignment, he worked 25 years as a Bee reporter, covering local government agencies and the high-profile murder case of Scott and Laci Peterson.
