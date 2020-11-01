Debunking the myth that The Modesto Bee doesn’t endorse Republicans

A voter drops thier ballot at Turlock City Hall in Turlock, Calif., on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. aalfaro@modbee.com

People who say The Modesto Bee endorses only Democratic candidates just aren’t telling the truth.

Such statements have popped up recently in comments fields on The Bee’s Facebook page. I can’t say I was surprised, because we’ve heard and seen similar remarks over the years. Apparently there is something to “if you say it enough, people will believe it’s true” strategy.

But I can try to set the record straight.

I should know. I’m the one who writes The Bee’s endorsements, in consultation with our editorial board for local candidates, and with other McClatchy opinion editors in California for statewide propositions.

All are evaluated on their merits. A company policy prevents endorsements of candidates who refuse to interview, so every one we recommend has discussed issues with us, often at length and alongside opponents who sometimes present opposing views.

In no race did we dismiss a candidate because she or he is Republican, or any other affiliation. Usually, party doesn’t come up in our deliberations.

Having seen the lie resurface, I reviewed our recent endorsements and found that of the 11 candidates we support this fall, six are Democrats and five are not (four are Republican and one is neither).

Why would people say something so easily proven false?

A look in our archive shows Modesto Bee Editorial Board support for many Republicans. You know them. In the past few years, those in more prominent races include Jim DeMartini, Kristin Olsen, Terry Withrow and Vito Chiesa — four of five members of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors.

Two candidates now running for mayor, who also are Republican — Kristi Ah You and Doug Ridenour — enjoyed The Bee’s endorsements when they ran for City Council. So did Turlock Mayor Amy Bublak, and Sen. Andreas Borgeas.

Going back a little, our California Legislature endorsees include Anthony Cannella, and the late Dave Cogdill and Tom Berryhill. And yes, The Bee consistently endorsed Jeff Denham in his races for both Sacramento and Washington, D.C. offices until 2016, the one before he lost to Rep. Josh Harder in 2018.

Back to the present. The four Republicans we stand behind — Bill Zoslocki for Stanislaus County supervisor, Jim Applegate for Modesto City Council, Bret Durossette for Ceres mayor and Suzy Powell Roos for Modesto Irrigation District — make up 36% of our current endorsements.

It should come as no surprise that 35.4% of voters registered in Stanislaus County are Republican.

Stanislaus ballot status simple to verify

The surge in early voting is invigorating, if you value participation in democracy. On Thursday, Stanislaus elections had received 115,471 ballots — a 58% increase over 72,860 the number received at the same point before the 2016 presidential election. Wow.

Regular readers know I’m not losing sleep worrying about the massive elections fraud warned of by some alarmists. There is no reason to suspect anything of the sort here in Stanislaus County, and very good reason to believe that safeguards won’t allow it.

So I hadn’t bothered to check the status of my own ballot, despite encouragement by various authorities and friends. But going through email the other day, I came upon a notice from the Republican Party of Stanislaus County with a bright red “Track My Ballot” button near the top, and I thought, “Why not?”

Clicking on the button takes you to california.ballottrax.net. A few keystrokes later, I had registered, and a minute after a text came on my cell phone assuring me that my ballot had been received and was ready to count.

Nothing could be easier.