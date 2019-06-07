Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor | Sunday, June 9, 2019: Homeless man dismayed by Modesto emergency shelter

Homeless man reflects on tent city

The lack of any real effort to deal with the homeless in Modesto continues despite the monies obtained from HUD and other sources, while we the homeless continue to struggle to survive because California has become too expensive to live in.

Tent City located under the Ninth Street Bridge is pretty: Pretty dangerous, pretty ridiculous and pretty sad. Why would any person want to live in what is basically nothing more than a cheap attempt by the local powers that be to put us in a concentration camp of sorts, where being robbed or assaulted is allowed? And you have to go through the Modesto Police Department to obtain a tent — does anyone see the utter absurdity in that?

The city and county insist that being homeless is a crime, while turning a blind eye to our plight and a deaf ear to the Ninth District Circuit Court ruling. Having to sign a release of liability protecting the city and county is a violation of one’s civil rights and this information will be contained in all future complaints filed in court.

Ralph Carpenter, Modesto

Rent contol would ease homelessness

Oh, you do not like what you see out there with the pocked landscape of makeshift living quarters? You scratch your head and wonder what is going on. Life did not used to be like that. People lived inside, not outside. Where is their home? Do you really know what is going on?

There is cause and effect with landlords and the homeless. There is not any rent control. Greed has moved into the valley. Since we have no rent control, we have jacked-up rent imposed indiscriminately, the worst form of rental corruption, which is not based on the cost of living index.

The burden that has been placed on renters is unconscionable. Renters have to sacrifice food and medication. They have to seek subsistence with the brown bag program and church handouts to survive. We have to have laws for fairness and civility for citizens to live free from oppression and that includes rent control.

Anna Bennett, Delhi

Abortion is about sexual freedom

Re “Church-state separation blurred” (Letters, June 2): To have an honest debate on abortion, the euphemisms of “right to choose,” “reproductive health,” and “control of body” should be set aside.

Clearly stated, one position is: “I want sexual freedom, and if I become pregnant, I have the right to terminate my pregnancy.” The other position is: “I am an unborn human being with no ability to protect myself, but I would like the chance to be born and have a life in the world.”

A recent reader wrote that the latter position was one of religious piety with no place in civil law. The reader should place his mother and himself in those actual respective positions and see how piety becomes reality. Everyone should watch the opening scene of “Unplanned,” and then have an honest debate about abortion.

Ross W. Lee, Modesto

Trump fans are out of touch

It is hard to laugh anymore when reading letters from Trumpsters because of the absurdity of the content.

In “Trump haters are treasonous” (Letters, June 4), the writer muddies the waters by veering off course regarding interference in our election by the Russians, claiming only a few instances of voter irregularity and blaming the California DMV for registering illegal immigrants. Every government agency including the CIA, the NSA and the FBI have inferred that the Russkies did try to interfere in our elections and are still active at it. “Mueller’s report just a fish story” (Letters, June 5), it sounds like the writer is the one on a fishing expedition, unfortunately with the wrong lure and an unseaworthy boat.

Makes one wonder if the Trumpsters live on a different planet.

Alan Seliger, Turlock

Temper tantrums aren’t helping

President Don is at it again, punishing Americans because he is not getting his way in something he wants to do or does not want to do.

His irresponsibility shut our government down because he did not get his Great Wall. He stormed out of a critical meeting that dealt with fixing our dangerously crumbling roads and bridges because he did not want his taxes examined. What is he hiding that so many other of our presidents willingly published?

He puts a tariff on China that will hurt the American economy as much or more than China. And now he thinks a tariff will force Mexico to solve a problem in place of his wall. This action will end up again hurting the American economy.

It scares me to think what his next temper tantrum decision will be with a country that has nuclear weapons as a response to his “I will show you, since I can’t get my way” ultimatums.

Ken Westervelt, Modesto

Race horses need our help

About 24 thoroughbred horses die each week at racetracks across America. Thus far in 2019, 26 have died at Santa Anita racetrack alone. Last year 493 horses died or were euthanized within 72 hours of suffering an injury. In the last 10 years a total of 6,134 horses died, not including deaths from training.

Injuries are a problem, but the main reason is that they become unprofitable. In the old days, horses were routinely euthanized after breaking their legs because there is small chance of recovery. Now, as horses stop making money, their owners often euthanize them. Horse racing is competitive and horses work harder as there are fewer horses to accommodate the demand. This puts more pressure on horses to race more frequently. On March 31, Santa Anita announced a ban on the use of medication and whips on racing days.

All agree horse racing must change which means fewer races and more rest between them. Others fear that if horses keep dying at such high rates, the public will not allow the sport to continue. Those of us who love horses think improvements are long over due.

Jorge Martinez, Newman

Harder, HIPCAP helped me

Congressman Harder is in the newspaper frequently. It is refreshing to see our representative involved in our community.

I needed assistance with an ambulance bill Medicare did not want to pay after being sent to Stanford for emergency surgery. Harder’s office and HICAP (Health Insurance Counseling Advocacy Program), an agency in Stanislaus County that assists senior citizens with Social Security and health care for seniors, helped me appeal.

Harder’s office rapidly responded to my request for help. They were friendly, concerned and offered assistance. HICAP told me which forms to fill out. Both offices were advocates and followed up to see how my appeal was progressing and what else they could do to help. I won my appeal. Without the two offices, I would not have saved nearly $4,700.

I would strongly advise anyone needing this type of assistance to contact HICAP and Congressman Harder. I had previously asked a Congressman for assistance on a different matter; my request was answered with a form letter.