Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor (June 2) | Of AOC, Electoral College and parking at Dutcher

Yes, politicians received threats – and worse

As a Republican, I absolutely believe Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she claims to receive death threats often.

In my 10 years in politics, I have received threats from both my right and left flanks. Partisanship should never stand in the way of calling out the evil and ignorance of those who would threaten fellow Americans with violence over political disagreement.

Those who do threaten or carry out violence over a fellow citizen’s constitutional birthright to disagree is inherently un-American and is absolutely not patriotic. I put on the uniform to defend the country I love. I pray for the day anyone may debate and express their political beliefs in this country without the fear of violence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Modesto Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Joshua Whitfield, Waterford

Don’t use the bible to justify political corruption

Some religious citizens say God chose Donald Trump as President. Given his sins, how does one know that the devil did not choose Trump? Or, was Trump really chosen by man's free will?

Trump governs by fear. We need a wall to protect us from aliens? How did we survive before now? Will Trump start a war with Iran? Why do Trump supporters need guns? Do they live in constant fear? This is God's will?

The Trump Administration cut money from agencies that protect us. The FDA monitors food safety. The FAA makes flying safe. Medicare makes health care affordable for the elderly. Why would God choose a president who cuts programs that benefit everyone?

What wrongdoing does Trump hide when he hides his tax returns, obstructs the release of the entire Mueller Report, or stonewalls Congressional investigations?

Can a Republican president do conservatives’ bidding without harming citizens?

Beware of false prophets who twist the meaning of the Bible to justify political deceit and treachery. Sin is not justifiable.

Bruce R. Frohman, Modesto

Electoral College obsolete today

The concept of the Electoral College sort of made political sense back in 1787. At the end of the Revolutionary War each state thought of itself as an honest-to-God sovereign nation. It was natural for the states with lower populations to fear being overshadowed by the big states in a general election, so the founding fathers diluted democracy. Instead of one-white-male-landowner equals one vote, the way other elections were decided, the framers of the Constitution let the states choose presidents and vice presidents through the Electoral College.

After the Civil War, states became internal districts of the United States, and no longer held any illusions of sovereignty on the world stage. Also, the Constitution moved inexorably toward equality, dumping land, race and gender requirements for voting, and demanding equal protection under the law.

However, the Electoral College persists, determining presidential elections by a half-dozen "swing states" leaving the others disenfranchised. Even worse, it reinforces the excuse used by too many non-voters that, "My vote doesn't count."

J. Jason Gale, Riverbank

New parking lot will help at Dutcher

Something new in Turlock is the parking lot at Dutcher Middle School. It will be a really big improvement especially because traffic gets backed up at the corner. It’s one of the main reasons for the school board’s decision for the new lot. It’ll be a great addition.

Abraham J.P. Wooley, Turlock

Church-State separation blurred

When the Founders wrote the Constitution, the population included Jews, Muslims, Christians, non-Christians, atheists, and agnostics. In their wisdom, the framers wrote a document that established, as Jefferson clearly stated, the separation of church and state. People were free to practice their religions; people would not be subjected to laws that imposed particular religious ideologies on them.

We see today, however, that a variety of laws are being proposed that violate this fundamental premise.

An example are laws to prevent women from obtaining abortions, based on the religious belief, held by some religious groups, that a fertilized egg is an authentic human being with an immortal soul. "Life begins at conception so abortion is murder" is a pious belief held by many but not by all. Such religious beliefs should not be imposed by civil law on citizens who don't share those beliefs.

Another example is opposition to equal rights laws that prevent discrimination against LBGTQ individuals. These efforts are based on religious interpretations of the Bible and church teachings that define LGBTQ people as "abominations" or "intrinsically disordered". Legalized discrimination is not allowed by the Constitution and, when based on religion, clearly violates church-state separation.

Michael A. Clarke, Salida

Pro-life belief goes beyond abortion

I applaud the writer's attempt to hit a conciliatory tone during these tumultuous times. I am also a woman whose personal experiences have shaped both my faith and my politics. What I find sad is that people believe that being pro-life means we do not care about the person after they are born. This could not be further from the truth but because that is a lie bandied about by the pro-abortion proponents, we have to remind you all – it is not either/or; rather, it is both/and.

Being pro-life is more than being anti-abortion. The American Solidarity Party supports a pro-life for the whole life agenda. The life of all persons involved – mother and child – are precious. We must demand that support involve more than before and during birth. Education, financial opportunities, housing, health care – these all must be addressed in order to be truly pro-life.

So that abortion is the last choice a woman makes society has to be willing to value her and all children regardless of how they were created. A selfish and self-centered society devalues women, shames them for their past and makes death appear attractive.