Want to keep schools open throughout Stanislaus County? Simple — mask up

Parents demanded freedom from masks for school children before Stanislaus County supervisors on July 13, 2021. aalfaro@modbee.com

An unfortunate aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic is its uncanny ability to divide Americans.

Early on, some said the coronavirus was no big deal. Others supported shutting down the economy.

Some said they could or would never wear face masks. Others agreed to give it a try.

Some heeded advice not to gather in small groups. Others ignored it, and the virus spread like wildfire.

Opinion

When we got vaccines — in record time, thanks to former President Donald Trump’s fast track — some rushed to get life-saving shots. Others passed, and continue to refuse despite irrefutable data proving that the unvaccinated account for 97% of recent COVID hospitalizations and 99% of recent deaths.

Despite early fumbling with school closings, nearly everyone for many months has agreed that most children need to be in school, for their academic, social and emotional well-being, not to mention their parents’.

But lately, we’ve found something new to argue about, although it’s really just a new version of an old dispute: Whether children should be required to wear masks in the classroom.

Perhaps nowhere is the battle more pitched than right here in Stanislaus County. Last week, an earnest group of parents and educators, joined by a few pupils, pleaded and demanded that the county Board of Supervisors use its influence to shift deciding power from wary California leaders to local school districts, which may be less likely to require masks.

It’s not clear whether the board will take up such a vote at supervisors’ Tuesday meeting, whose agenda will be posted Thursday. The action would be moot because state leaders already have indicated that they’re passing the buck to locals; technically, the state will require that school children mask up for the fall semester, while leaving enforcement power up to local school districts.

So an action by county supervisors, who have no power over schools and how they’re run, would be superficial and cosmetic.

County supervisors should avoid trying to score cheap political points with meaningless votes.

Early in the pandemic, the board’s misguided vote to look the other way if businesses chose to disregard public health directives was a regrettable factor in Stanislaus’ dismal COVID numbers, which again are on the rise thanks to the Delta variant. We have lost 1,082 souls — to something that is largely preventable, if people would but listen and take a few simple steps.

It’s ironic that parents and educators would demand special treatment for schools in Stanislaus County, which in June was among the last four counties in California to escape the state’s second most-restrictive tier.

But county leadership has changed, and the Board of Supervisors welcomed three new members to the five-person panel in the fall election.

Masks in Stanislaus schools

The newly constituted board on Tuesday should consider what’s best for all families, and not pander to pressure from parents projecting political bias on malleable children. Supervisors should also recognize that local school districts will have the final say regardless of what county leaders do or don’t do.

The American Academy of Pediatrics on Monday advised that all children over 2 wear masks in class. It is simply not conceivable that the nation’s leading group of pediatricians know less about what’s good for children than Stanislaus supervisors or a vocal minority in their chamber.

Some local districts have said they will follow public health guidelines. That’s good.

Our largest unprotected population is children younger than 12, for whom no vaccine has been approved.

Because our youngest are not adept at social distancing and hygiene, masks remain the cheapest and simplest solution. Wearing one in class a few hours on school days is smart, selfless and doable.

It’s the best way to keep our kids learning in schools. And keeping our schools open is something we all can agree on.