Stanislaus County expected to recommend masks for everyone as COVID-19 cases surge

Faced with rising cases of COVID-19 illness, Stanislaus County health officials are expected to issue a recommendation for wearing masks in public.

The county Health Services Agency will issue a press release with new local guidance in about an hour, a spokesperson said Monday afternoon. The county agency will likely tell residents leaving home to wear a mask indoors, even if they are vaccinated.

Slightly more than a month ago, state health officials said people could resume most normal activities that they enjoyed before the coronavirus pandemic, in coordination with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But counties in California have been returning to mask recommendations as cases of COVID-19 quickly multiply. Los Angeles, the state’s largest county, imposed a mask requirement over the weekend. Health officials in the Bay Area also recommended the wearing of masks, though it is not a requirement there.

In Stanislaus County, the daily count of new cases was in the 30s early last week but climbed to 91 on Friday. Test positivity is now 4 percent — the highest level in weeks and about even with a statewide rate that has quadrupled since June.

The county Health Services Agency also is expected to issue a plea for more eligible residents to get vaccinated, which is considered the best defense against catching a serious case of COVID-19.

The Modesto Bee will have more on this developing story.