Dreaming of a wet Christmas? It may come true in Modesto, weather service says

Rain last week in Modesto was just enough to create some puddles around town. More rain is in the forecast for Christmas Day and Saturday. jfarrow@modbee.com

A 30% chance of rain Christmas Day, with showers possible into Saturday, could bring up to a quarter inch in Modesto, the National Weather Service says.

The forecast calls the chance of rain “slight” between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, but increases after 4. It says there’s also a chance of rain Friday night until about 10 a.m. Saturday.

After the “first wave” Friday into Saturday, “it looks like we will get a short break from wet weather before another round is expected Sunday into Monday,” says a news release from the weather service.

The weather service’s holiday travel forecast also warns of slick road and snow as low as 3,500 feet in some areas by Sunday afternoon.

A winter storm watch will be in effect in the Pinecrest area of Tuolumne County from 10 a.m. Christmas Day until 10 a.m. Saturday. The Dodge Ridge winter sports resort, which has begun its season, says on its website that it expects 3 to 8 more inches of snow Friday.

Its update Tuesday morning says four of its eight chair lifts are open, with well over 70% of mountain terrain accessible. Only intermediate to advanced terrain is open, the website says.