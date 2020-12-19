Modesto Bee Logo
Dodge Ridge announces opening. Here’s how to ski and snowboard amid a pandemic

Machinery grooms the Dodge Ridge ski area in advance of its season opening on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.
Machinery grooms the Dodge Ridge ski area in advance of its season opening on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Dodge Ridge

The Dodge Ridge ski area will launch its season Monday, Dec. 21, with new rules brought on by COVID-19.

It’s the 70th year for the Pinecrest-area attraction, the closest skiing to Stanislaus County.

Skiers and snowboarders can use about half of the terrain to start, due to below-average storms so far. Areas for beginners will not be open yet. Intermediate and advanced skiers can use chairlifts 3, 5 and 7 .

The resort will open at 9 a.m. Monday with safeguards that go beyond the usual rule about not getting in another skier’s way:

Skiing and snowboarding have “been identified as an important outlet for personal health and wellness by the state,” the announcement said. “By following all guidelines from state and local health officials, Dodge Ridge will work to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health of our entire community.”

The latest storms left about 2 feet of snow at Dodge. The snowpack throughout the central Sierra Nevada was 57% of average as of Friday, the California Department of Water Resources said.

The National Weather Service forecast shows no new storms through Friday, Dec. 25. The high temperature is expected to be 51 degrees for Christmas Day skiers.

Dodge does not have snow-making equipment, so it often opens later than other Sierra resorts.

It is off Highway 108 about 30 miles east of Sonora and 80 miles from Modesto. More information is at www.dodgeridge.com or 209-965-3474.

