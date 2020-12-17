Morning rain moves the needle a bit on woeful season total for Modesto

Drops cling to the leaves and fruit of an orange tree after rain in Modesto on Thursday morning, Dec. 17, 2020. jfarrow@modbee.com

Modesto’s rain season got a boost Thursday morning, though it didn’t look like the daily total would reach what the National Weather Service predicted.

As of 8 a.m., 0.17 inches had been recorded by the Modesto Irrigation District. Most of the rain was expected by 10 a.m., and the weather service had projected Wednesday that Modesto could get between a quarter and half an inch Thursday.

Thursday morning’s rain brings the total for the season — it runs July 1 to June 30 — to 1.22 inches. Average rainfall this far into the season, according to MID data, is about 3.25 inches.

This season’s total doesn’t even match the average historical rainfall for November alone, which is 1.32 inches. December’s historical average is 2.1 inches.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast for Modesto includes no rain beyond Thursday. It predicts sunny or mostly sunny days through Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to high 50s. Overnight lows are expected to range from 36 to 40 degrees.

There will be patchy dense fog Friday morning, then patchy fog Friday night into Saturday morning, the forecast says.

The rainfall picture is no brighter in monthly forecasts by AccuWeather, which shows the next likely precipitation Jan. 1, and The Weather Channel’s weather.com, which doesn’t show even that yet.