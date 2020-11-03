Turlock City Council challenger leads incumbent, while this District 4 candidate has edge

The two Turlock City Council candidates endorsed by the local public safety unions led the early voting results Tuesday night.

Rebecka Monez was ahead of incumbent Gil Esquer 50.3% to 28.8% in the race for District 2, with fellow challenger Ruben Wegner accounting for 21% of the votes reported as of 10:30 p.m.

Pam Franco, the District 4 candidate backed by the Turlock firefighter and police unions, also held a 21.7% lead over Robert Puffer. The preliminary results Tuesday only included ballots turned in before Election Day, the Stanislaus County Voter Registrar’s office said.

This marks the second by-district election for Districts 2 and 4, which cover southwest and northwest Turlock respectively. The winners will serve a four-year term on the council, voting on budget management, road repair requests and homeless plans, among other topics. The incoming council may decide how to spend revenue from the local sales tax measure if it passes.

Incumbent and notary public Gil Esquer, 70, is running for a second term. Criminal defense attorney Rebecka Monez, 45, and emergency management professional Ruben Wegner, 34, are vying for the seat as political newcomers.

Meanwhile, business owner Pam Franco, 57, and accountant Robert Puffer, 63, are seeking to replace outgoing Council Members Becky Arellano. Franco interviewed for the District 4 vacancy in January 2019 after Amy Bublak was elected mayor, but the council appointed Arellano to a term ending this year. Puffer is also running for office for the first time.

Election officials have counted 2,744 votes in the District 2 race and 4,789 votes in the District 4 race, according to the 10:30 p.m. preliminary results report.

While Monez and Wegner did not hold events Tuesday night, Esquer rented a hall to thank his supporters but said he limited the number of attendees. Around 7 p.m., about 20 people — including Council members Nicole Larson, Andrew Nosrati and Arellano — ate at spaced out tables and talked while watching election results on a projector. Esquer provided disposable face masks near the entrance if guests did not bring one.