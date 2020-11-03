Live Updates: Stanislaus County voters off to an early voting start in downtown Modesto

Poll workers stand ready to assist drive-up voters at the Gallo Center for the Arts in downtown Modesto on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. jfarrow@modbee.com

The 7 a.m. hour this Election Day saw a steady flow of voters dropping off their ballots at the Stanislaus County Elections Office and at the drive-up station across the street at the Gallo Center for the Arts.

A representative of the Elections Office urged voters to go to the Gallo Center, which also has drop-off in its spacious lobby, to reduce anticipated crowding in the county office.

A lot of people were voting on their way to work. But those who paused to talk with The Bee shared various reasons for waiting until Election Day to cast their ballots, from simple procrastination to being out of town to keeping with tradition. None indicated that indecisiveness about candidates or propositions was a factor.

“I was never undecided,” Chad McDonald said. “I just let life take hold, been working hard, but I was determined to get here. I woke up early, I’ll get to work on time.”

Raquel Ferreira, with her baby boy in tow, was keeping tradition. “I always vote on Election Day. I’m 41 years old and I’ve been doing this since I was 18. It’s just what I do.”

Beyond the race for the White House, she said the ones she’s most concerned about are keeping Rep. Josh Harder in office and electing Susan Talamantes Eggman to the state Senate.

Nicholas Gomes said he’d been unable to vote prior to Tuesday because he’s been working out of town. But to make sure his voice was heard, he told his employer he’d be in late so he could drop off his ballot.

Like others, Gomes said he’s “a bit worried” about the outcome of the Biden-Trump race. “It could be chaotic,” he said, noting that businesses in bigger cities have been on the news because they’ve boarded up in anticipation of rioting. “With either outcome in the presidential election, there’s going to be a large, angry group.”

McDonald said it’s natural to be on edge in this current environment, but he’s not worried. “People are going to be people and we’ve gotta look out for each other regardless of the situation.”

She’s trying not to worry, Ferreira said. “ I believe in the people. I’m hoping he (Trump) gets booted out and I hope he leaves nicely.”

And Ashby said he, too, hopes the period ahead will be peaceful. But “it’s hard to say what triggers people. I honestly pray that doesn’t happen, but I don’t know. And I don’t know which side will do it, because this is a very emotional election and it could be either side.”

Regarding local elections, he said he has no real concerns. He said he voted conservative down the line, but “I’m not going to be upset if a local thing doesn’t go the way I want.”

Check back for updates throughout the day. And, stay with The Bee and modbee.com for results and updates throughout the evening.