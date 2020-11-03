Modesto Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Elections

Latest local results for Modesto, Stanislaus County in the 2020 general election

By THE MODESTO BEE

Unofficial results for Modesto-area races in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election from the county Registrar of Voters’ Office and California’s Secretary of State’s Office. These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: California Secretary of State's Office
Source: California Secretary of State's Office
Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters

Source: Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters
Related stories from Modesto Bee
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service