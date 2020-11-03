Zwahlen, Ridenour lead in early returns in Modesto mayoral race; runoff ahead

Modesto mayoral candidates for the November 2020 general election, from left, Kristi Ah You, Ted Brandvold, Rick Countryman, Noramsen Goriel, Doug Ridenour, Erin Sommer Tenorio and Sue Zwahlen.

Former Modesto City Schools board member Sue Zwahlen was the leader among the eight mayoral candidates in early returns Tuesday, with council members Kristi Ah You and Doug Ridenour in a close race for second.

Second place is important because the race is heading toward a Feb. 2 runoff between the top two vote-getters unless one candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote.

Zwahlen had 25.8 percent of the vote as of just after 9 p.m. while Ridenour had 19.1 percent and Ah You had 18.2 percent, with less than 500 votes separating the two council members among the more than 48,700 votes counted so far.

Zwahlen thanked her supporters and believes her work on the school board from 2009 to 2017 as well as in health care — she is a retired emergency room nurse — resonated with voters. Her campaign believes about half of the votes have been counted so far.

“I think there is a message in this vote that we need a fresh start for Modesto,” Zwahlen said in a phone interview. “I’m hoping I can continue to have (voters’) trust to be elected as mayor of Modesto.” She expects the race will be decided in a runoff.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mayor Ted Brandvold, who was in fifth place based on the early returns, has presided over a fractured City Council. His challengers’ campaigns have included the themes of restoring leadership and civility to the council. But Tuesday’s election could be a reset for the seven-member council.

The council could get three or four new members. Ah You and Ridenour as well as Councilman Mani Grewal did not run for re-election. And if Zwahlen proceeds to the runoff and wins, she would be the fourth new member.

Co-Senior Pastor Rick Countryman with Big Valley Grace Community Church was in fourth place with 15.6 percent of the vote. Brandvold was in fifth place with 14.1 percent, and community organizer Naramsen Goriel was in sixth place with 5.3 percent of the vote.

Bert Lippert, the city’s building safety program coordinator, was in seventh place with 1.2 percent of the vote, though he dropped out of the race in August, and political newcomer Erin Sommer Tenorio was in eighth place with less than 1 percent of the vote.

The Stanislaus County election office reported 114,556 registered voters for the mayor’s election, and the office released early results for 48,793 votes by around 9 p.m. Tuesday. There could be about 40,000 votes left to count.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Final turnout will be huge because of the high interest in the presidential race and this is Modesto’s first even-year election since since voters approved in 2018 switching from low-turnout even-year elections.

There were just 23,169 votes cast in the last mayoral election in November 2015. (All the current council members, including the mayor, received a fifth, extra year in office as Modesto transitions to even-year elections.)