Susan Eggman holds commanding lead over Ridenour for Central Valley legislative seat

Susan Talamantes Eggman, who is running for State Senate, gives a thumbs up after she sees the early results at her election party in Stockton Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Lodi News-Sentinel

State Assemblywoman Susan Eggman, D-Stockton, appears to be headed for a term in the California Senate.

With the vote tallies Tuesday night, Eggman held a sizable lead over former Modesto Mayor Jim Ridenour in the 5th Senate District.

She is poised to succeed Democratic senator Cathleen Galgiani, who is terming out. The 5th District takes in San Joaquin County, most of Modesto and part of southern Sacramento County.

Eggman was leading with 61 percent of the vote to 39 percent for Ridenour. The former Modesto mayor (from 2003 to 2012) made a bid to return to public office and finished second in the open primary in March.

Eggman captured 63 percent of the vote in San Joaquin County in early returns and had 56 percent in Ridenour’s home county of Stanislaus.

Ridenour said in running for the legislative seat he wanted to turn things around in the Golden State. He drew attention to the homelessness and what he called Third World conditions in the state’s largest cities.

He referred to his opponent as the most liberal member of the state Legislature.

Eggman, who grew up in Turlock, countered that her Central Valley roots help her to work with constituents and people in agribusiness.

She was elected to the Assembly in the 13th District in 2012 and currently is the chair of the Assembly agricultural committee. Galgiani endorsed Modesto Councilman Mani Grewal in the March primary but supported Eggman in the general election.

