Will the Turlock Christmas Parade return for 2021? City awaits COVID guidance update

Whether the Turlock Downtown Christmas Parade returns this holiday season depends on an update to California COVID-19 guidelines expected in November, city staff said Tuesday.

The city estimates the parade would draw 20,000 people, so current guidance recommends Turlock verify the vaccination status or negative test result for attendees, said Allison Van Guilder, director of the Parks, Recreation and Public Facilities Department.

The California Department of Public Health recommends the precaution for outdoor events with 10,000 or more people to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Since Sept. 20, the state has recommended against allowing individuals to self-attest their COVID-19 vaccination or test result. The guidance lasts through Nov. 1 and the state plans to assess the need for measures thereafter, per the state website.

“In the meantime, we are planning to move forward with the parade with the understanding that if the guidance does not change or becomes more restrictive, we would have to have a plan for an alternative event,” Van Guilder said during the City Council meeting Tuesday. “As much as we would love to be able to do a parade in its traditional format, at least as it stands today, that would be a significant undertaking in order to come up with a means to manage the individuals attending the event.”

The city does not plan to repeat the Christmas Cruise event it held at the Stanislaus County Fairground last December, Van Guilder said. The alternate event caused traffic congestion, so she said staff would need to develop a different strategy.

Turlock has not finalized details for an alternate event because options still are being evaluated, Van Guilder said in a Thursday email. But at the next council meeting, she plans to ask for funding to repeat last year’s Holiday Lights Tour, which featured a judging competition for registered displays at houses, neighborhoods and organizations. Turlock already has received interest from the community about participating in the event again, Van Guilder said.

City staff are asking what other Stanislaus County cities are planning, but ultimately, the current state guidance is a recommendation, Van Guilder told the council. What advice the city attorney and city manager give, as well as how Turlock interprets the recommendation, will help determine if the parade occurs, she said.

“We’re very much aware of not only the council’s desire to have a traditional parade, but the community’s desire,” Van Guilder said. “And frankly, we want it because it’s easier. We know how to do that.”

Modesto Christmas parade also uncertain

Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Director Laurie Smith said Thursday that the city should know within a couple of weeks whether it will hold its traditional Celebration of Lights holiday parade in downtown or put on an alternative event.

She said the city is considering such factors as the pandemic and logistics. Modesto held the parade last December as a drive-through event, with cars driving by floats. But traffic was backed up on McHenry Avenue by residents waiting to see the floats.

Bee reporter Kevin Valine contributed to this article.