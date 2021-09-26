Modesto On Ice, the downtown rink, is returning after COVID timeout last season

Modesto On Ice will be back after not opening last season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The downtown attraction, which draws about 30,000 skaters as well as thousands of family members and other spectators, is scheduled to open Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 17.

“To say that I’m elated is an understatement,” said Kathy Halsey, who owns the rink with her husband, Dave. “We can hardly wait for it to open. We know the joy it brings.”

The outdoor rink also should be boon for downtown restaurants, stores and other businesses, which still are seeing fewer customers.

Halsey said she expects skaters and spectators will come to Modesto On Ice even as the pandemic continues because it is an outdoor venue.

She said she and her husband spoke with an epidemiologist, who told them operating an outdoor venue is safe in the pandemic. Halsey said she also believes there is pent-up demand for the rink’s family-friendly recreation.

Modesto On Ice is working with the Downtown Modesto Partnership, Visit Modesto, The Gallo Center, Brenden Theatres, The State Theatre and Modesto View to get the word out about the upcoming season.

Halsey said Modesto Subaru, the rink’s title sponsor — the official name is Modesto On Ice Presented by Modesto Subaru — is back for another season. She added that she and her husband appreciate the support from the car dealer and the rink’s other sponsors.

Halsey said the prices for a 90-minute skating session are not going up. So children (ages 3 to 12) pay $12 and adults (anyone 13 and older) pay $15. Skaters also will be able to purchase a pack of 10 sessions ($80 for children and $100 for adults) and season passes ($240 for children and $300 for adults).

Halsey encouraged skaters to buy tickets at the ice rink’s website, www.modestoonice.com. They are not yet available but will be soon. She said skaters can sign up on the website for email updates about the upcoming season by clicking on the “save my spot” icon.

The ice rink employs about three dozen temporary, part-time employees during its season. That includes employees in the ticket booth and snack shack, as well as those helping people with their skates and on the ice. Employees also help people who have rented the rink’s party tent for birthday and other celebrations.

Halsey said about 10 of the rink’s seasonal employees are coming back, and a two-day hiring event will be held downtown Oct. 19-20. More details about that will be on the website in the coming days.

The Halseys bought the rink in 2020 from Jerome and Andrea Murray, who opened it in 2015.

The rink operates in part of the city parking lot at 11th and K streets. Modesto On Ice leases the space from the city for a nominal amount.