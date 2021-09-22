Entertainment
Ready to get out for family fall fun? When, where to find Modesto region activities
There’s a harvest of fall fun to be had in the Modesto region as pumpkin farms open with corn mazes and a host of other activities.
Most of the attractions are family friendly, with a few Halloween-themed chills as well.
Here’s a look at four large farms offering fun and plenty of pumpkins to pick:
Dell’Osso Family Farm: Oct 2-31. The pumpkin farm in Lathrop will offer its large corn maze, a haunted castle, Dell’Osso Express Train, hayrides, duck races, Dell’Osso Speedway, games, children’s activities and more. There will be a children’s interactive pirate show, pig races and entertainment, with a pumpkin patch and food areas. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $16.95 Mondays through Thursdays; $24.95 Fridays through Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission, but some have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.
Dutch Hollow Farms: Oct. 1-31. This Modesto farm has a large corn maze. It also has a pumpkin patch, zip line, farm area with animals and a petting zoo, a corn pit and play area, corn hole games and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but the farm stays open later as the month progresses. Admission to the patch is free; to participate in attractions, the fee is $12, free ages 2 and under. 4524 Milnes Road, Modesto. dutchhollowfarms.com.
Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Oct. 1-31. This Patterson farm’s attractions include two large corn mazes, hayrides, cow train rides, corn cannons, a zombie shooting range, corn seed pit, pipe slides, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and more. A haunted drive-through will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 to 10 p.m., with an additional ticket cost of $30 per vehicle. Regular hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $10; free ages 4 and under. www.fantozzifarms.com.
R.A.M. Farms: Sept. 24-Oct. 31. The large corn maze opens Oct. 1. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the maze are held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site is a chance to walk through “Farmer Ron’s Scary Shed,” a hay maze, food truck and pumpkin bowling. A variety of pumpkins is on site, and wandering the patch is free. Corn maze tickets are $8-$10; $12 for Freaky Flashlight Nights. Open noon to dusk Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.
