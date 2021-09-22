Ready to get out for family fall fun? When, where to find Modesto region activities

Emerson Jimenez, 4, pulls his sister Lola, 2, through the pumpkins at Dutch Hollow Farms in Riverbank, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. aalfaro@modbee.com

There’s a harvest of fall fun to be had in the Modesto region as pumpkin farms open with corn mazes and a host of other activities.

Most of the attractions are family friendly, with a few Halloween-themed chills as well.

Here’s a look at four large farms offering fun and plenty of pumpkins to pick:

Dell’Osso Family Farm: Oct 2-31. The pumpkin farm in Lathrop will offer its large corn maze, a haunted castle, Dell’Osso Express Train, hayrides, duck races, Dell’Osso Speedway, games, children’s activities and more. There will be a children’s interactive pirate show, pig races and entertainment, with a pumpkin patch and food areas. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 26 W. Stewart Road, Lathrop. Admission is $16.95 Mondays through Thursdays; $24.95 Fridays through Sundays; free ages 2 and under. Most attractions are included with admission, but some have additional fees. See pumpkinmaze.com.

Dutch Hollow Farms: Oct. 1-31. This Modesto farm has a large corn maze. It also has a pumpkin patch, zip line, farm area with animals and a petting zoo, a corn pit and play area, corn hole games and more. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, but the farm stays open later as the month progresses. Admission to the patch is free; to participate in attractions, the fee is $12, free ages 2 and under. 4524 Milnes Road, Modesto. dutchhollowfarms.com.

Best of the Bee newsletter Sign up for a weekly dose of top stories and positive news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Fantozzi Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch: Oct. 1-31. This Patterson farm’s attractions include two large corn mazes, hayrides, cow train rides, corn cannons, a zombie shooting range, corn seed pit, pipe slides, petting zoo, pumpkin patch and more. A haunted drive-through will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 to 11 p.m., Sundays 7 to 10 p.m., with an additional ticket cost of $30 per vehicle. Regular hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 2665 Sperry Ave. Patterson. $10; free ages 4 and under. www.fantozzifarms.com.

R.A.M. Farms: Sept. 24-Oct. 31. The large corn maze opens Oct. 1. Freaky Flashlight Nights through the maze are held on Fridays and Saturdays (take your own flashlights) beginning at dusk. Also on site is a chance to walk through “Farmer Ron’s Scary Shed,” a hay maze, food truck and pumpkin bowling. A variety of pumpkins is on site, and wandering the patch is free. Corn maze tickets are $8-$10; $12 for Freaky Flashlight Nights. Open noon to dusk Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. 716 N. Daubenberger Road, Turlock. ramfarms.com.