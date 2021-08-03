Local
Bicyclist struck, killed on River Road in Modesto; driver of SUV flees
Law enforcement are looking for the driver of a black sports utility vehicle involved in a fatal collision with a bicyclist in south Modesto on Monday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was traveling west on River Road near Ryder Way when it was struck by the SUV heading in the same direction.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man down on the ground near a bicycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver fled the scene, last seen heading west on River.
The vehicle was described as a black, early 2000’s Chevrolet Tahoe, with black rims and a black aftermarket bumper.
Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call the CHP’s Modesto office at 209-545-7440.
