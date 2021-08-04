Turlock

7 people injured when motorcycle, semi and 5 other vehicles crash in Turlock

Seven people were injured Tuesday when a motorcycle, semi truck and five passenger vehicles collided in Turlock.

The California Highway Patrol and Turlock fire and police departments were called out Tuesday evening to the scene of the collision on Lander Avenue near Highway 99, Fire Capt. Jason Bernard said.

None of the seven people hurt suffered serious injuries, but they were transported to local hospitals, Bernard said.

Lander was closed for about 60 to 90 minutes, causing a backup onto Highway 99, but it was open again by around 7:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear how the collision occurred, but CHP and Turlock police are investigating.

