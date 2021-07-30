Update: Suspect identified in Oakdale officer assault incident

Update, 3:50 p.m.:

Authorities have identified the suspect in the incident as Christopher Milchen, 36.

According to a post on the Oakdale Police Department’s Facebook page, the search is ongoing with Oakdale police getting help from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, Fish and Wildlife, and CHP.

Authorities ask anyone who sees Milchen to contact Oakdale PD at (209) 847-2231. They caution that he should not be approached.

Update, 3:40 p.m.:

Stanislaus County Sheriff’s spokesman Royjindar Singh said the search for the suspect is continuing, and the officer suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Law Enforcement Agencies from throughout Stanislaus County are assisting Oakdale Police is searching for a suspect who hit an Oakdale Police officer with a car,” Singh said in a text message Friday afternoon.

The incident started when Oakdale police officers were dispatched to a call of a person apparently passed out behind the wheel of a car in the parking lot of Save Mart on F Street, Singh said.

“An OPD officer arrived and attempted to make contact with the drive from an open driver door,” he said. “As a suspect awoke, he immediately put the car in reverse, pinning the officer in the door jam and dragging the officer backwards about 30 yards. The driver then fled the area to E Sierra Ave and S Maag in Oakdale where he fled the area on foot.”

Authorities established a perimeter in the area and are continuing to search for the suspect.

The injured officer, whose name has not been released, was taken to a Modesto-area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, Singh said.

Original story:

An Oakdale Police officer was struck by a car whose driver then fled the scene Friday afternoon, according to authorities, leading to a multi-agency search for the suspect.

Oakdale Police and Stanislaus County Sheriff have shut down several roads in Oakdale as law enforcement officers search for the suspected hit-and-run driver. The initial call was reported at 12:33 p.m. at South Maag Avenue and East J Street, not far from Oakdale Junior High.

Preliminary reports indicate an officer was hit by a car, which then drove away. But it was unclear whether the officer was in a vehicle or a pedestrian at the time of the incident.

A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department watch commander confirmed the officer was hit, but no additional information on the officer’s condition is available at this time.

Authorities continued to search for the suspect more than two hours after the incident. The sheriff’s department deployed its helicopter as part of the search.

Find future updates on the story when available at www.modbee.com.