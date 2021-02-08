Turlock man dies when freight train strikes Subaru on Monte Vista Avenue, police say

An 81-year-old Turlock man died when a freight train struck his vehicle on Monte Vista Avenue on Monday afternoon, police said.

The name of the driver was not released following the accident, which happened at about 1:45 p.m. The Turlock Police Department said he drove west onto the tracks from Golden State Boulevard despite a functioning crossing arm and warning lights.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, described only as a Subaru. He was pronounced dead at the scene after police, the Turlock Fire Department and an ambulance responded.

Details were not available on the speed of the train nor on how long traffic was blocked.

The Union Pacific Railroad has a busy freight service on the track, and Monte Vista is among the most heavily traveled streets in Turlock.