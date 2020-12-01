Pedestrian crossing Turlock street dies after being struck by car

Modesto Bee file

A pedestrian died Monday evening after being struck by a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Golden State Boulevard in Turlock, police reported.

Officers responded to the collision report at about 5:20 p.m. They found a 52-year-old man suffering major injuries after being struck by a vehicle southbound on Golden State.

Police officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim, who was revived at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, but died from his injuries, according to a news release from the Police Department.

The investigation determined the driver of a 1994 Ford van struck the man as he was walking west across the street. The man was not in a crosswalk, Police Department spokesman Sgt. Michael Parmley said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to factor in the collision, police said.

The Major Accident Investigation Team conducted the investigation, which caused road closures for about five hours.

The identity of the victim was withheld Tuesday morning, pending notification of family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on it is asked to call Officer Allen Samano at 209-668-5550, ext. 6753. Information also may be left on the Police Department’s tip line, 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.