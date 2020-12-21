Driver killed in fiery crash on Highway 99 in Turlock early Monday, CHP reports

A woman was killed early Monday in a crash on southbound Highway 99, north of Linwood Avenue in Turlock, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 12:08 a.m. and involved a 2016 silver Ford Explorer and a 2019 white Freightliner Cascadia, a news release says.

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Explorer was going an unknown but high rate of speed in the No. 2 lane, right behind the Freightliner truck.

The Explorer struck the rear of the truck and careened out of control, off the right-hand shoulder, where it hit a fence and a tree, the CHP said. The Explorer caught fire, and the driver died at the scene.

The Freightliner driver, 50-year-old Edward Mhindi of Elk Grove, suffered no injuries, according to the news release.

It included no age or place of residence for the woman who died. Her name was withheld pending notification of family.

“At this time, it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to this traffic collision,” says the news release. The Explorer driver was not properly seat-belted.