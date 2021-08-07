Modesto-area schools report two COVID-19 cases about a week after first day

Two Modesto-area charter schools reported COVID-19 cases within their first 10 days open.

A spokesperson confirmed one case each at Aspire Summit Charter Academy, a TK-5 school sponsored by Ceres Unified School District, and Aspire Vanguard College Preparatory Academy, a 6-12 school sponsored by Modesto City Schools. Their first day was July 28.

The exposures provide a glimpse into how new quarantine procedures function as Stanislaus County schools bring students back for full-time in-person learning this month amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Families at Aspire Summit Charter Academy were notified on the first day of school that an individual had tested positive and exposed other members of the school community, according to emails provided to The Modesto Bee. Families at Aspire Vanguard College Preparatory Academy were notified Aug. 5.

Over 400 students attend Aspire Summit Charter, according to the school’s website. About 570 attend attend Aspire Vanguard College Preparatory.

Aspire Public Schools spokesperson Angela Montagna said she could not disclose how many students and staff were exposed to the virus due to privacy. Families of students who were not a close contact were still notified and encouraged to practice safety precautions, according to the emails.

The California Department of Public Health changed quarantine protocols for schools this year. Actions depend on whether a student is vaccinated and masked at the time of exposure.

Exposed students who are fully vaccinated and don’t show symptoms can continue attending school without being tested. Unvaccinated students identified as close contacts, meaning they were within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for more than 15 minutes, must quarantine.

That means all students under 12, who are not eligible for vaccination, need to quarantine for seven to 10 days if they’re exposed to someone who tested positive. This quarantine period may be modified if both people were masked at the time of exposure.

Exposed students who are not vaccinated and wear masks can continue attending school in-person if the person who tested positive was also wearing a mask when they interacted, they’re asymptomatic, test at least twice a week for 10 days and do not attend school extracurricular activities, according to K-12 guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

If the person who tested positive or the person exposed was not wearing a mask, the person exposed must stay home for 10 days or seven with a negative test.

Staff at Aspire schools are 85% fully vaccinated, according to an email sent to families from the superintendent.

Montagna said the positive cases are “not surprising” given the nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant. In Stanislaus County, children were affected at a higher rate in July compared to the rest of the pandemic.

